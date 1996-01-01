Site traffic information and cookies

Dividend history

Downloads

bp cash dividends - ordinary shareholders

 

bp cash dividends per ordinary share from 1993 to date

Download pdf / 235.2 KB

bp cash dividends - ADS holders

 

bp cash dividends per ADS from 1999 to date

Download pdf / 199.6 KB

bp Scrip Dividend Programme

 

bp dividends paid per ordinary share and ADS under the Scrip Dividend Programme from 2010 to date

Download pdf / 81.8 KB

bp Dividend Reinvestment Plan

 

Historic data on dividends paid per ordinary share under the bp Dividend Reinvestment Plan from 1999 to 2010

Download pdf / 63 KB

bp Share Dividend Plan

 

Historic data on dividends paid by the bp Share Dividend Plan from 1993 to 1999

Download pdf / 50.7 KB

bp Direct Access Plan

 

Historic data on dividends paid under the bp Direct Access Plan per ADS from 1999 to 2010

Download pdf / 63.6 KB

Burmah Castrol cash and scrip

 

Historic data on cash dividends per share paid by Burmah Castrol from 1980 to 2000 and dividends under the Scrip Dividend Plan until 1997

Download pdf / 75.6 KB

Amoco and Arco

 

Historic data on dividends paid by Amoco from 1993 to 1998 and Arco from 1997 to 2000

Download pdf / 126.6 KB

