Scrip dividend programme and FAQs

The programme was approved by shareholders at the 2010 Annual General Meeting and this approval was renewed at the 2015, 2018 and 2021 Annual General Meetings. The board reviews the offer of a scrip alternative for each particular dividend. Whether a scrip alternative is available will be published on bp.com/dividends



The full terms and conditions of the scrip dividend programme can be downloaded below. These provide information on tax and example calculations of scrip entitlements. Please ensure that you read the applicable terms and conditions prior to making a scrip dividend election decision.