Shareholder FAQs

What are dividends?



Dividends are one way the company makes distributions from the company’s profits to shareholders.

What do the terms 'ex-dividend' and 'record date' mean?

Before announcing each dividend and in consultation with the London Stock Exchange, we set a date on which our shares will be sold without entitlement to the dividend. This is known as going 'ex-dividend'. Before that date they are said to be 'cum dividend'.



If you buy shares before the ex-dividend date you are entitled to receive the dividend recently announced. If you buy on or after that date, in the ex-dividend period, that dividend is payable to the previous owner.



The dividend is paid to shareholders based on the number of shares held on the share register at the deadline ('record date'). The record date is the day after the ex-dividend date for both ADS holders and ordinary shareholders. If you receive a dividend having recently sold your shares and are unsure whether you are entitled to it, contact the agent who acted on your behalf in the sale. Depending on the terms of the sale, the dividend may be due to the new owner.



How often will I receive a dividend?

bp expects to announce dividends four times a year. When the operating results are announced for each quarter, the bp directors decide the level of quarterly dividends to be paid to shareholders. ADS holders will receive their dividends in US Dollars. The amount and timing of dividends may be changed at any time without notice. Preference shareholder dividends are expected to be paid twice a year.

Details of the upcoming dividend payment dates can be found on our financial calendar.

Details of the current dividend payment timetable can be found on our dividends summary.

Can I choose how to receive my dividend payment?

Ordinary shareholders and ADS holders can choose to receive cash dividends or may be able to reinvest their dividend to receive further bp shares. Preference shareholders receive cash dividends. For more information on payment options see here.

Where can I find out about dividend reinvestment (DRIP)?

For questions on DRIP please follow the links below:

For ordinary holders: www.mybpshares.com

For ADS holders: www.adr.com/bp

DRIP FAQs (pdf)