Why invest in bp

We have established, global biogas and biofuel businesses that are positioned in an increasingly supportive environment of rapidly growing demand, with attractive fiscal incentives. We plan to increase biogas supply volumes to around 70 mboed by 2030. The acquisition of Archaea Energy has been a real game changer for us – rapidly advancing our access to feedstock and scaling our upstream participation in the biogas value chain. In biofuels, we aim to materially grow biofuel production volumes to around 100 thousand barrels per day by 2030, focused on sustainable aviation fuel, where we aim to be a sector leader. We already produce more than seven thousand barrels per day of biofuels through co-processing, and we also plan to deliver five biofuel projects at our Kwinana, Rotterdam, Castellon, Lingen, and Cherry Point facilities.