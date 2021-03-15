Financial disclosure framework and databook

bp’s financial disclosure framework

Consistent with our purpose and net zero ambition we have made a commitment to reinvent bp.



We have a new strategy, a new organizational model and from the start of 2021 have also changed the way that we performance manage bp. We commenced reporting on this basis with our first quarter 2021 results.



Our financial disclosure framework comprises our new segmental reporting structure and associated disclosures. It follows a significant review of and enhancement to, our disclosures and forms part of a broader reporting framework that includes our Annual Report, Sustainability Report and ESG data sheet.



Download the restated group databook (previously F&OI).