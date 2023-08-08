Sustainable aviation fuel – what is it and why is it important? Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director, gives the low down on sustainable aviation fuel.
Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s sustainability director, and Peter Nowobilski, bp’s senior advisor for hydrogen and eFuels, explain how eSAF is key to achieving the aviation industry’s low-carbon goals
We are often asked whether a particular turbine aircraft can use SAF or whether one SAF fuel can be mixed with another. The answer to both is yes, as SAF is certified to the same global specifications as conventional jet.
Accessing the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) might be easier than you think. Air bp’s book and claim solution, certified by the RSB, provides customers with wider market access to SAF across a number of locations.