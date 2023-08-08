Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We are one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers

We’ve been innovating and shaping the aviation industry for more than 90 years

What is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)?

Sustainable aviation fuel – what is it and why is it important? Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director, gives the low down on sustainable aviation fuel.

What is eSAF?

Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s sustainability director, and Peter Nowobilski, bp’s senior advisor for hydrogen and eFuels, explain how eSAF is key to achieving the aviation industry’s low-carbon goals
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) - specifications and composition

We are often asked whether a particular turbine aircraft can use SAF or whether one SAF fuel can be mixed with another. The answer to both is yes, as SAF is certified to the same global specifications as conventional jet.
Book and claim - making SAF more accessible for all

Accessing the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) might be easier than you think. Air bp’s book and claim solution, certified by the RSB, provides customers with wider market access to SAF across a number of locations.

Over 700 locations in 55 countries

Use this tool to find out about opening hours, fuels available and contact information
Where to find Air BP globe and magnifying glass
Check the 'Where to find Air bp' map