myairbp makes it quick and easy for you to manage your Air bp account.
Access the latest product prices, order products, manage orders and make contact with Air bp, all within one easy to access platform. Available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Swedish.
Use myairbp fuel pricing tool to:
Find your jet and avgas fuel prices.
View any taxes and fees which apply to your order.
Choose from over 40 currencies.
Select your preferred unit of measure.
Download a pdf record of prices.
Use myairbp fuel ordering tool to:
Receive a fuel order confirmation in minutes.
Have assurance that the airport is aware of your arrival, departure time and fuel requirements.
Manage, amend or cancel fuel releases at any time.
How does it work?
Start by selecting from one of our 700+ locations.
Tell us which currency and unit of measure you would like to see an offer in.
Download a price including taxes & fees to share with colleagues, save a fuel offer, and complete an order later.
Confirm your time of arrival and departure, refueling and aircraft registration.
Arrive at your location, receive your fuel and off you go.
FAQs
Answers to your frequently asked questions.
myairbp is the new home for fuel pricing and ordering, bringing our original ordering platforms, Adhoc24 and myaccount, into one new location. Now you can check prices and order fuel in the same place with one login.
Recommended browsers are Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge.
If you are an existing customer, you will receive an e-mail with registration details, even if you have never used our existing pricing tools before. If you do not receive an e-mail invitation or have any problems at all, please click here.
To log on for the first time, follow the instructions in the welcome email you receive inviting you to register for myairbp. If you are still having issues, please click here for help.
Log on to myairbp and select ‘forgot password’. You will receive an email within a few seconds, follow the instructions in the email to reset your password.
Yes, you can change your user name, which is your e-mail address. To do this please use the 'contact us' form in myairbp.
You can request access for a colleague by using the 'contact us' form in myairbp. Please enter 'create new user account' in the subject line.
You can report a problem with the portal by using the 'contact us' form in myairbp. Please enter 'technical problem' in the subject line.
You can find full pricing information including taxes and fees for airports across our global network. For more information on this, please click on the 'Prices and ordering' tab in the menu at the top of the page in myairbp.
You can create and manage aviation fuel orders for your aircraft. For more information on this, please click on the 'Prices and ordering' tab in the menu at the top of the page in myairbp.
Prices displayed in myairbp include the compulsory fees and taxes to give you a fully built up price.
Coming soon, there will be a 'private flight' toggle switch, which will add the conditional variable and fixed fees. In the meantime please calculate the conditional taxes and fees manually. Please note other fees may be applicable according to the time and nature of the uplift (e.g. out of hours).
You can select the account number from the drop down box for the entities you are assigned to. If you believe you should see another account, please use the 'contact us' form within myairbp.
If it is a saved offer, click the refresh button. If an expired price remains, this is all that is available and should be used as a guide only.
This can either mean that Air bp is not represented or supply is currently unavailable. Please check with your account holder or the 'Contact Us' form in myairbp.
We cannot guarantee 24/7 price availability, so please use the 'contact us' form in myairbp or speak to your regular airbp contact.
Your order details will be checked against international trade regulations publications and whether you have sufficient credit. Once approved, the order will be sent to the airport and a copy to sent to you.
Yes, all users in your organisation can see and edit all fuel orders.
Yes, you can add five e-mail address recipients to the fuel order copy.
The price may change before fuel is delivered so it is advised to check back for a refreshed price after the price expiry date.
Yes, you can edit your fuel order right up until the ETA date. You can edit any detail, except account number or airport.
Yes, you can cancel your fuel order at anytime, and no charge will be made. The airport will be notified.
A fuel order may have a 'pending' status if credit approval is required or there is an ITR query. We will aim to confirm or revert for further details as soon as possible.
On the price search results card, click on the down arrow to see tax, fee and airport fee information.