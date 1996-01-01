Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Customers
  3. myairbp
  5. myairbp help videos EN

myairbp help videos

Watch these short videos to find out how managing invoices is now easier with myairbp.

Choose how to see new invoices

Receive your invoices as PDF attachments by email
Receive your invoices as PDF attachments by email

Receive your invoices as PDF attachments by email

Receive your invoices as PDF attachments by email

Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle
Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle

Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle

Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle

Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online
Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online

Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online

Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online

Easily access invoice and account information

Straightforward access to a summary of your account
Straightforward access to a summary of your account

Straightforward access to a summary of your account

Straightforward access to a summary of your account

Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria
Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria

Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria

Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria

View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available
View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available

View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available

View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available

See what is due and when

View your account balance and total exposure
View your account balance and total exposure

View your account balance and total exposure

View your account balance and total exposure

View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place
View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place

View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place

View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place

Opt to receive payment due reminders by email
Opt to receive payment due reminders by email

Opt to receive payment due reminders by email

Opt to receive payment due reminders by email

Raise a query

Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily
Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily

Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily

Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily

Track your query through to resolution
Track your query through to resolution

Track your query through to resolution

Track your query through to resolution

Opt to receive status updates via email
Opt to receive status updates via email

Opt to receive status updates via email

Opt to receive status updates via email

Export information

Download content from key screens
Download content from key screens

Download content from key screens

Download content from key screens

Export multiple invoices into one PDF or excel file
Export multiple invoices into one PDF or excel file

Export multiple invoices into one PDF or excel file

Export multiple invoices into one PDF or excel file

View details of uninvoiced deliveries 

View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced
View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced

View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced

View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced

View a total of uninvoiced deliveries
View a total of uninvoiced deliveries

View a total of uninvoiced deliveries

View a total of uninvoiced deliveries

Have more than one user

Have as many users as you wish on the system

Tailor preferences such as email alerts and languages to each individual

Access your invoices on any device

Securely log in on tablets and mobiles as well as desktop

Recommended browsers are Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge

Store your invoices for audit purposes

Historic invoices remain accessible (contact your collector if you have any issues)

View myairbp in a choice of languages

myairbp can be viewed in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Swedish

British flag

EN

French flag

FR

German flag

DE

Norwegian flag

NO

Spanish flag

ES

Swedish flag

SV

Italian flag

IT

Chinese flag

ZH