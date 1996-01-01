Site Traffic Information and Cookies

  1. Home
  2. Customers
  3. myairbp
  4. myairbp help videos
  5. myairbp help videos norwegian

Hjelpevideoer for myairbp

Se på disse korte videoene for å finne ut hvordan administrasjon av fakturaer nå er enklere med myairbp.

Velg hvordan du ser nye fakturaer

Motta fakturaene dine som PDF-vedlegg via e-post
Receive your invoices as PDF attachments by email

Samle sammen store antall av kopi-fakturaer inn i én PDF-bunt
Merge large numbers of copy invoices into one PDF bundle

Motta varsler via e-post når ny fakturainformasjon er på nett
Receive notifications by email when new invoice information is online

Få enkelt tilgang til faktura- og kontoinformasjon

Enkel tilgang til et sammendrag over kontoen din
Straightforward access to a summary of your account

Søk raskt etter fakturaer med et utvalg av kriterier
Quickly search for invoices by a range of criteria

Vis leveringsbilletter ved siden av fakturalinjeelementer der tilgjengelig
View delivery tickets next to invoice line items where available

Se hva som forfaller og når

Vis kontosaldoen din og total eksponering
View your account balance and total exposure

Vis alle åpne (ubetalte) fakturaer på et praktisk sted
View all open (unpaid) invoices in one convenient place

Velg å motta påminnelser om betalinger som forfaller via e-post
Opt to receive payment due reminders by email

Frem en forespørsel

Frem en forespørsel om en faktura eller levering raskt og enkelt
Raise a query on an invoice or delivery quickly and easily

Spor en forespørsel hele veien til løsning
Track your query through to resolution

Velg å motta statusoppdateringer via e-post
Opt to receive status updates via email

Eksporter informasjon

Last ned innhold fra viktige skjermer
Download content from key screens

Eksporter flere fakturaer inn i én PDF- eller excel-fil
Export multiple invoices into one PDF or excel file

Vis detaljer om leveringer som ikke er fakturert

Vis detaljer om alle leveringer utført som ennå ikke er fakturert
View details of all deliveries made that have not yet been invoiced

Vis totale leveringer som ikke er fakturert
View a total of uninvoiced deliveries

Ha mer enn én bruker

  • Ha så mange brukere du ønsker på systemet.
  • Skreddersy preferanser så som e-postvarsler og språk for hver enkeltperson.

Få tilgang til fakturaene dine på en hvilken som helst enhet

  • Logg sikkert inn på nettbrett og mobiler, samt på stasjonær datamaskin.
  • Anbefalte nettlesere er Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari og Microsoft Edge.

Lagre fakturaene dine for revisjonsformål

  • Historiske fakturaer forblir tilgjengelige (kontakt oppkreveren din hvis du har problemer).

Vis myairbp på et utvalg av språk

  • myairbp kan vises på engelsk, tysk, fransk, spansk, italiensk og svensk.
British flag

EN

French flag

FR

German flag

DE

Norwegian flag

NO

Spanish flag

ES

Swedish flag

SV

Italian flag

IT

Chinese flag

ZH