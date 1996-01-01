Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Customers

Customers

This area is for our customers, and includes information on myairbp, myinvoice, Sterling card, our customer portal, price risk management, our technical services offer and safe2go. You can also find quicklinks to myairbp, myinvoice, Sterling card application and our ‘Where to find Air bp’ map.
Nose of an aircraft
Air BP Sterling card icon

Sterling card

Our Sterling card is a unique grade specific ID card which helps prevent misfuelling. They are recognised worldwide and are used by thousands of aircraft operators and pilots every day.
Document and magnifying glass icon

myinvoice

Not using myinvoice yet? Have a look at the benefits and sign up today! You can get up and running in no time with our video demos and FAQs.
Laptop icon

Customer portal

If you are already registered, click here to access the portal. Our Sterling card and Technical Services customers can apply for access to the portal - see New User registration.
Airport vehicle icon

Technical services

Our wide range of technical services covers product quality, safe and reliable operations, engineering design, build of depots and vehicles, and a variety of management services.

Globe icon

Where to find Air bp

Over 700 locations in 55 countries. Use this tool to find out about opening hours, fuels available and contact information.
Diagram icon

Price risk management

As well as standard paper financial risk management, we are able to provide you with simple and competitive risk management solutions as part of your physical fuel supply.
People with headphones icon

24/7 customer service

Aviation is not a 9 to 5 business and neither is ours. Our friendly 24/7 customer service team in Dubai is on hand 365 days a year to answer your queries.
Tick in a circle icon

Airfield Automation

Airfield Automation technology is the first commercially deployable system in the world to provide a real engineering barrier to prevent misfuelling from happening.