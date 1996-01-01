Site traffic information and cookies

Technical services

Enable growth and manage risk with our technical services.

Manage your business in a safe, reliable and efficient way whilst meeting your legal obligations and enabling growth with our innovative technical services, founded on almost 100 years’ experience within the industry.

 

We design, we build, we operate terminals, pipelines, depots, hydrants, vehicles and into-plane equipment in all environmental conditions.

 

Our bespoke technical services offer will identify gaps and create solutions based on your specific needs.

Design and engineering services
Design and engineering services

To meet the future needs of your business.

 

Our expertise:

  • Concept design, through front end engineering design (FEED), to detailed design of new build depots and modifications.
  • Design review.
  • Fuel hydrant detailed design.
  • Specialists in aviation fuel infrastructure design, build, maintenance and operation.
  • Commissioning.
  • Vehicle design and fleet management.

 

Our reviews include:

  • Engineering inspections, audits and documentation review.
  • Risk management support.
  • P&ID preparation and review.
  • Process safety assurance and reviews.
  • Control of work training and processes.
  • Peer reviews and assurance (getting a second opinion).
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Inspections, audits and reviews
Inspections, audits and reviews

We offer a suite of inspections, audits and reviews across a wide range of disciplines. 

 

Identifying gaps, developing action plans and benchmarking against the industry and our own policies, standards and procedures.

 

Examples of our inspections, audits and reviews:

  • Operations inspection.
  • Pre-airport operations and product quality inspection.
  • Engineering integrity inspection.
  • Incident investigation.
  • HSSE management system audit.
  • Management system audit.
  • Documentation review – local design and operating standards and procedures.
  • Supply chain risk assessment.
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Equipment and maintenance (GA)
Provision of equipment and maintenance (GA)

To provide a more rounded service for our General Aviation customers, we offer a range of technical support and supply of equipment to provide peace of mind for fuel operations.

 

Examples include:

  • Vehicle provision.
  • Infrastructure options and solutions.
  • Maintenance service for vehicles and depot.
  • Filter changes.
  • Training and support.
  • Document and procedures.
  • Emergency response support.
  • Airfield automation including misfuel prevention.
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Your account manager
Technical services account manager

As part of our offer, each customer is assigned a technical services account manager, who works with customers to agree and deliver a needs based core services package. Your account manager will act as the main point of contact linking you to our global network of expertise.

For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Operational support
Operational support

Product quality, operational and maintenance advice providing you with peace of mind.

 

Our experienced team offer expert day to day product quality and operational advice for handling, storage, transportation and into-plane of aviation fuels.

  • Real time incident support. 
  • Incident investigation support.
  • Product quality advice in the moment.
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Documentation
Documentation –policies, standards and procedures

Enabling you to focus on delivery, not developing content.

 

We have a wide range of policies, standards and  procedures, totalling over 600 documents in support of our operation. TSA customers have access to relevant documentation via an online account.

 

Core documentation:

  • Air bp regulations – fuelling and quality control.
  • Air bp training process – including 85 task breakdowns.
  • Operations handbook.
  • Air bp emergency procedures.
  • Air bp aircraft fuelling data sheets.
  • Air bp operational bulletins and safety flashes.

 

Additional documentation:

  • HSSE audit checklist.
  • Critical barrier checks.
  • Contractor management.
  • Engineering and construction specifications.
  • Site specific risk register guide.
  • Airport driving competence guide.
  • Management of change.
  • Safety and operations rules for management.
  • Self-verification process.
  • Control of work.
  • Introduction to aviation fuels handling.
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Training and learning
Training and learning

To manage risk, drive personal safety and develop staff competency.

 

Our competency assurance training system helps to ensure that operational and maintenance tasks are carried out by competent people. Training material is blended between online and trainer, delivered to create efficiencies and focus.

 

The training system includes:

  • Air bp’s key training principles.
  • Operation and maintenance task packs.
  • Task risk assessments.
  • Simple one page task flows.
  • Trainers’ task breakdowns.
  • Competency assessment capability.
  • Train the trainer training.

 

E-learning modules:

  • Interactive product quality.
  • HSSE essentials.
  • Misfuel prevention.
  • Driver training.
  • Safety leadership.
  • Control of work.
  • Human factors.
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
Insurance support
Insurance support

Giving you access to reduced premiums.

 

If your operation meets the ‘Satisfactory’ standard on the Air bp operations inspection, you can access the aviation liability insurance programme offered by Marsh.

 

Depending on certain criteria the premium is often considerably lower than the market rate.

 

Fees will be negotiated with Marsh insurance brokers directly, please contact ian.e.hayhoe@marsh.com for an indicative quote.

 

Estimated benefits verses your current position can be conducted on request.

For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.
safe2go fuel data platform
Safe2go fuel data platform

A global industry solution to provide you with safe, integrated, scalable and real-time technology for your aviation refuelling and customer data services.

 

Modular digital solutions that will improve your fuelling processes:

 

safe2go fuelling: Award-winning misfuel prevention technology to help significantly reduce the risk of into-plane misfuelling. Paperless system with offline mode, automated trade sanction (ITR) and stop credit checks.

 

safe2go + flight data integration: Enables optimised fuel load and reduced turnaround times via real-time data exchange from preliminary fuel order to final fuel summary without your pilot needing to leave the cockpit.​


safe2go portal: Easy access to all your transactions and operational reporting data, with the ability to view and/or modify data as necessary


safe2go analytics: Fully automated data platform enabling data driven business decisions by providing analytics and insights into operational performance and assurance.

 

safe2go stocks: Comprehensive fuel management system to streamline your stock control. Caters for all fuel grades, including diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and follows industry standard best practices.

 

safe2go planner: Provides real-time flight and airport gate data, enabling optimal dispatch decisions that can save time, increase efficiency and allow better responses to unexpected situations.

Read more about airport digital solutions
For more information on Air bp’s technical services please contact us.