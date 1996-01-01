Enable growth and manage risk with our technical services.
Manage your business in a safe, reliable and efficient way whilst meeting your legal obligations and enabling growth with our innovative technical services, founded on almost 100 years’ experience within the industry.
Our bespoke technical services offer will identify gaps and create solutions based on your specific needs.
To meet the future needs of your business.
Our expertise:
Our reviews include:
We offer a suite of inspections, audits and reviews across a wide range of disciplines.
Identifying gaps, developing action plans and benchmarking against the industry and our own policies, standards and procedures.
Examples of our inspections, audits and reviews:
To provide a more rounded service for our General Aviation customers, we offer a range of technical support and supply of equipment to provide peace of mind for fuel operations.
Examples include:
As part of our offer, each customer is assigned a technical services account manager, who works with customers to agree and deliver a needs based core services package. Your account manager will act as the main point of contact linking you to our global network of expertise.
Product quality, operational and maintenance advice providing you with peace of mind.
Our experienced team offer expert day to day product quality and operational advice for handling, storage, transportation and into-plane of aviation fuels.
Enabling you to focus on delivery, not developing content.
We have a wide range of policies, standards and procedures, totalling over 600 documents in support of our operation. TSA customers have access to relevant documentation via an online account.
Core documentation:
Additional documentation:
To manage risk, drive personal safety and develop staff competency.
Our competency assurance training system helps to ensure that operational and maintenance tasks are carried out by competent people. Training material is blended between online and trainer, delivered to create efficiencies and focus.
The training system includes:
E-learning modules:
Giving you access to reduced premiums.
If your operation meets the ‘Satisfactory’ standard on the Air bp operations inspection, you can access the aviation liability insurance programme offered by Marsh.
Depending on certain criteria the premium is often considerably lower than the market rate.
Fees will be negotiated with Marsh insurance brokers directly, please contact ian.e.hayhoe@marsh.com for an indicative quote.
Estimated benefits verses your current position can be conducted on request.
A global industry solution to provide you with safe, integrated, scalable and real-time technology for your aviation refuelling and customer data services.
Modular digital solutions that will improve your fuelling processes:
safe2go fuelling: Award-winning misfuel prevention technology to help significantly reduce the risk of into-plane misfuelling. Paperless system with offline mode, automated trade sanction (ITR) and stop credit checks.
safe2go + flight data integration: Enables optimised fuel load and reduced turnaround times via real-time data exchange from preliminary fuel order to final fuel summary without your pilot needing to leave the cockpit.
safe2go portal: Easy access to all your transactions and operational reporting data, with the ability to view and/or modify data as necessary
safe2go analytics: Fully automated data platform enabling data driven business decisions by providing analytics and insights into operational performance and assurance.
safe2go stocks: Comprehensive fuel management system to streamline your stock control. Caters for all fuel grades, including diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and follows industry standard best practices.
safe2go planner: Provides real-time flight and airport gate data, enabling optimal dispatch decisions that can save time, increase efficiency and allow better responses to unexpected situations.