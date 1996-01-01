Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Safety

Safety is our priority

Safety is the foundation for everything we do, which is why it continues to be our top priority.

Air bp safety
To help us deliver safe, reliable and efficient refuelling services, our teams work tirelessly to adhere to our Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) standards.

 

 

Driving industry standards

 

As a global aviation fuel provider, we are proud to help drive safety and quality standards across the industry. Through our active participation in leading trade organizations and regulatory bodies, we help shape the future of aviation, contributing to safer, more sustainable operations worldwide.

 

We also deliver to internationally recognized standards and can support you with IATA Level 1, 2 and 3 services, alongside the training and assurance needed to meet these benchmarks.

Air bp misfuel prevention

Innovating for safer, smarter fuelling

 

Pioneering digital technology and engineering to enhance safety while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs:

 

Air bp safe2go fuel data platform 

Our award-winning safe2go fuel data platform transforms and automates the refuelling process, offering safe, reliable and compliant fuelling operations with patented misfuelling prevention technology, minimizing your risk by use of technology. Alongside our rigorous safe fuelling processes, to help safeguard you against the risk of misfuelling, safe2go fuelling offers a unique engineering safety barrier which includes:

  • Patented technology to identify the appropriate fuel for the aircraft and significantly reduce the risk of misfuelling.
  • Water sensor integration for fuel safety and quality.

Read more about safe2go

 

Sterling card 

Pilots can refuel with confidence using the Air bp Sterling card, an aviation fuel grade specific ID card that works alongside our digital systems and safety cross-checks to help prevent misfuelling and ensure accurate transactions.

Read more about Sterling card


Technical services

Our technical services are about promoting innovation, protecting business and managing risk. We have developed a wide range of technical services that give us the ability to create tailored solutions for our customers, including:

  • Safety-first design and engineering services.
  • Audits, inspections, and reviews to ensure safe, reliable, and fit-for-purpose operations.
  • Vehicles, infrastructure and maintenance services for GA partners.
  • Policies, standards and procedures to support your operations.
  • Staff training and competence development.

Read more about technical services

Product quality throughout the supply chain

From refinery to wing, you’re in safe hands

 

Safe handling procedures are implemented throughout the fuel supply chain. Our supply chain risk assessments safeguard molecules against contamination, maintaining quality and reducing safety risks from refinery to wing tip, ensuring reliability and keeping product moving.

  • Bulk fuel HSSE inspections to ensure appropriate safety standards.
  • Strict product quality controls to achieve high performance levels and reliability.
Air bp safety awards

Recognized safety leadership

 

Our commitment to innovation and safety has been recognized across the industry:

  • Australian aviation awards 2022 – Safety Innovator of the Year bp.
  • Helios safety award 2019 – bp’s most prestigious global safety recognition.

 

With Air bp, you're not just choosing a fuel supplier – you're partnering with a team that brings reliability, innovation, and confidence that your fuelling operations meet high standards and are quality assured.

Related content

Being safe increases efficiency author image

Being safe increases efficiency

Marking a milestone with one million ‘safe2go’ overwing refuellings

Marking a milestone with one million ‘safe2go’ overwing refuellings

Staying safe at the self serve

Staying safe at the self serve