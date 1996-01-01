To help us deliver safe, reliable and efficient refuelling services, our teams work tirelessly to adhere to our Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) standards. Driving industry standards As a global aviation fuel provider, we are proud to help drive safety and quality standards across the industry. Through our active participation in leading trade organizations and regulatory bodies, we help shape the future of aviation, contributing to safer, more sustainable operations worldwide. We also deliver to internationally recognized standards and can support you with IATA Level 1, 2 and 3 services, alongside the training and assurance needed to meet these benchmarks.

Innovating for safer, smarter fuelling Pioneering digital technology and engineering to enhance safety while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs: Air bp safe2go fuel data platform Our award-winning safe2go fuel data platform transforms and automates the refuelling process, offering safe, reliable and compliant fuelling operations with patented misfuelling prevention technology, minimizing your risk by use of technology. Alongside our rigorous safe fuelling processes, to help safeguard you against the risk of misfuelling, safe2go fuelling offers a unique engineering safety barrier which includes: Patented technology to identify the appropriate fuel for the aircraft and significantly reduce the risk of misfuelling.

Water sensor integration for fuel safety and quality. Read more about safe2go Sterling card Pilots can refuel with confidence using the Air bp Sterling card, an aviation fuel grade specific ID card that works alongside our digital systems and safety cross-checks to help prevent misfuelling and ensure accurate transactions. Read more about Sterling card

Technical services Our technical services are about promoting innovation, protecting business and managing risk. We have developed a wide range of technical services that give us the ability to create tailored solutions for our customers, including: Safety-first design and engineering services.

Audits, inspections, and reviews to ensure safe, reliable, and fit-for-purpose operations.

Vehicles, infrastructure and maintenance services for GA partners.

Policies, standards and procedures to support your operations.

Staff training and competence development. Read more about technical services

From refinery to wing, you’re in safe hands Safe handling procedures are implemented throughout the fuel supply chain. Our supply chain risk assessments safeguard molecules against contamination, maintaining quality and reducing safety risks from refinery to wing tip, ensuring reliability and keeping product moving. Bulk fuel HSSE inspections to ensure appropriate safety standards.

Strict product quality controls to achieve high performance levels and reliability.