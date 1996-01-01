Safety is the foundation for everything we do, which is why it continues to be our top priority.
As a global aviation fuel provider, we are proud to help drive safety and quality standards across the industry. Through our active participation in leading trade organizations and regulatory bodies, we help shape the future of aviation, contributing to safer, more sustainable operations worldwide.
We also deliver to internationally recognized standards and can support you with IATA Level 1, 2 and 3 services, alongside the training and assurance needed to meet these benchmarks.
Pioneering digital technology and engineering to enhance safety while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs:
Our award-winning safe2go fuel data platform transforms and automates the refuelling process, offering safe, reliable and compliant fuelling operations with patented misfuelling prevention technology, minimizing your risk by use of technology. Alongside our rigorous safe fuelling processes, to help safeguard you against the risk of misfuelling, safe2go fuelling offers a unique engineering safety barrier which includes:
Pilots can refuel with confidence using the Air bp Sterling card, an aviation fuel grade specific ID card that works alongside our digital systems and safety cross-checks to help prevent misfuelling and ensure accurate transactions.
Our technical services are about promoting innovation, protecting business and managing risk. We have developed a wide range of technical services that give us the ability to create tailored solutions for our customers, including:
Safe handling procedures are implemented throughout the fuel supply chain. Our supply chain risk assessments safeguard molecules against contamination, maintaining quality and reducing safety risks from refinery to wing tip, ensuring reliability and keeping product moving.
Our commitment to innovation and safety has been recognized across the industry:
With Air bp, you're not just choosing a fuel supplier – you're partnering with a team that brings reliability, innovation, and confidence that your fuelling operations meet high standards and are quality assured.