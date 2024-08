Most self serve facilities have our safety advice clearly signed, but if it’s not clear, here’s a reminder of our standard procedures. Please follow these instructions to help ensure health, safety, environmental security, and product quality.

Important

Stop engine.

No smoking.

No Mobile Phone or Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs).

Customers use of these facilities is only permitted for refuelling aircraft.

Follow any local HSSE guidance displayed

No Drums or containers. Plastic containers pose a risk to product quality if not certified for use with aviation fuels and may be contaminated with other products or water. Plastic / non-metallic contains create an ignition risk, these cannot be bonded using the static lead. Incorrect / missing grade markings on containers could lead to misfuelling.



Standard procedure

Ensure that fuel grade is suitable for aircraft. Check that equipment is free from leaks and defects. Check that fire extinguishers, ladder and static lead are serviceable. Note the location of the emergency stop button. Refuelling* Connect the static lead to the aircraft bonding point.

Swipe card through reader and respond to receipt and other prompts above bowser keypad.

Touch nozzle adjacent to filling point, open cap and commence fuelling, avoid spillages.

On completion replace nozzle in holster and rewind the hose reel, do not overwind the nozzle.

Disconnect the static lead and rewind the static reel. Report any defects or spillages to the fuel agent immediately.

*Please Note

Each self serve machine may slightly differ so please review instructions. To obtain receipt please follow guidance displayed.

For more information on our self serve locations, please click here.