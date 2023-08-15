What we do

Our customers include commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, military, airports and local fuel companies. Driving safety and quality standards in the industry, we participate in trade organizations, helping innovate and shape the future of aviation.
Jet fuels commercial for turbine engines.
Aviation gasoline (Avgas), including unleaded (UL91), for spark ignition piston engines.
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Safe handling procedures throughout the fuel supply chain.
Strict product quality controls to achieve high performance levels and reliability.
We provide IATA Level 1, 2 and 3 services as well as appropriate training and assurance.
Air bp offers a wide range of services to support its fuel offer. These include the design, build, and operation of fuelling facilities; technical consultancy and specialist training; and innovative digital technology that enhances operational efficiency and reduces risk. Air bp also provides solutions to potentially help customers reduce both direct and indirect carbon emissions, including access to sustainable aviation fuel. Through a commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainability, Air bp’s expert team works alongside customers to increase safety, reduce costs and drive efficiency.
We structure your offers in a clear, accurate and straightforward way.
Our extensive supply network means you have fuel and dedicated support how and when you need it. Easily locate global locations for Sterling card acceptance, fuels availability, opening hours and contact numbers using our Where to find tool.
Our services are provided by our globally connected team of experts with local knowledge and your own account manager.
Emergency customer support is available to service your emergency and out-of-hours needs including fuel releases and fuel delivery.
In addition, you can easily manage your Air bp account 24/7 with myairbp, your customer account management portal. View invoices, access fuel prices, order products, and get support through our Help Centre, featuring helpful articles, an AI assistant for quick answers, and contact forms to reach the right team.
Air bp is dedicated to serving business aviation, tailored to your needs, with dedicated account management to support you. From refinery to wing, you’re in safe hands, ensuring quality, reliability, safe sourcing and supply.
Our extensive supply network means you have fuel where you need it, when you need it. Our highly trained and dedicated global experts have local knowledge in over 40 countries, serving over 600 locations.
We can help you stay in control of your fuel prices, structuring your tender in a straight forward way, with clarity and transparency.
In addition, we can support you with your lower carbon goals and help you meet your voluntary or mandate commitments.
Air bp specializes in helicopter services. We can assist you with everything you might need from supplying your helicopter fuels to fulfilling your helicopter ground services and become your global supplier of choice when operating in multiple countries.
With services ranging from into-helicopter fuelling, fuel and equipment provision, trucks and tanks leasing and maintenance, bespoke equipment design, engineering consultancy and training, to lower carbon solutions, we simplify your operations and support your safety goals. Our Sterling card gives you quick access to fuel across our global network.
Backed by a dedicated helicopter team, we work with you to meet the demands of tenders for a range of operations and special missions, allowing you to do what you do best – flying and operating helicopters.
Air bp promotes innovation, protects business and manages risk – onshore and offshore.
We know the challenges you face operating an into-plane refuelling business. We understand the demands and time pressures involved and what success looks like for you. We manage over 200 refuelling operations globally, making all of our policies, standards and procedures available to help JVs with their management systems.
Our technical services help address your operational, safety, training, product quality, facility integrity management, procedural or management concerns – helping you run a safer, more efficient and reliable operation.
Through dedicated technical services account holders we offer:
Our engineering and design expertise includes terminals, pipelines, depots, hydrants, vehicles and into-plane equipment. We have a team of civil, chemical, electrical & instrumentation and mechanical engineers all supported by our CAD engineers and design office.
We are a one-stop-shop for your fuel needs, bringing our industry-leading expertise into your airport, promoting your business and managing your risk.
We design, build and operate aviation fuel infrastructure, have extensive supply capability and a world-renowned international jet fuel marketing organisation.
Our operations inspection conducted against our Airport Depot and Into-plane checklist comes with a detailed and confidential report, including recommendations. We can also provide an operatorship service for your fuel facility.
Air bp technical services customers have access to a wide range of regularly updated policies, standards and procedures.
We offer training covering over 150 operational, maintenance and product quality tasks, HSSE, risk assessment, product quality online, driver training, train the trainer, human performance and leadership skills.
Pilots can purchase aviation fuel confidently with the Air bp Sterling card, a unique fuel grade specific ID card which, alongside our unique safety cross checks, helps prevent misfuelling. Sterling card holders benefit from quick and simple refuelling on arrival at worldwide locations.
Our 'Where to find Air bp' tool includes details of where Avgas, UL91 or Jet self-serve facilities are available.
A number of our locations have easy to use self-serve machines giving you access to fuel when you need it. Full instructions are provided at the self-serve location to ensure you fully understand how to refuel safely. All you need to hand is your Sterling card.
Air bp has a wide range of services to support GA airfields and fixed base operators (FBOs) whatever size, needs and location.
Whether you need design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, bulk fuel supply, equipment support, technical consultancy and training or support with digital technology, our expert team can help.
Our technical services are about promoting innovation, protecting business and managing risk. We have developed a wide range of technical services that give us the ability to create tailored solutions for our customers.
Did you know, as a Sterling card acceptance location, you become part of a network of approximately 47,000 cards in use by pilots.
In addition, we can offer solutions to potentially help customers with direct and indirect carbon emissions savings.
When it comes to supplying military organisations, we have the agility, presence and people across the globe to meet your needs. We are experts in setting up new supply chains for remote surge and humanitarian requirements.
Our bespoke services, founded on nearly 100 years’ industry experience, enable us to create technical solutions based on your needs at every stage of handling, storing, transporting and into-plane activities. We recognise military organisations have the same fuel management activity set as oil companies, we make all of our policies, standards and procedures available to help military organisations manage their fuel storage and operations.
When it comes to working with national oil companies we have the global presence, commercial understanding and technical expertise to meet your needs.
We are involved in joint ventures worldwide, working with national oil companies, airport authorities, airlines and other third parties.
With our globally recognised and respected brand and deep understanding of key market sectors, we’ll bring our industry-leading expertise to your operations; promoting and supporting your business to manage its risk.
We have extensive global supply capability, a world-renowned international fuel sales and marketing organisation and extensive experience in the design, building and operation of aviation fuel infrastructure.