Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Aviation fuels

Aviation fuels

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services.

Air bp refueller carrying hose with Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) truck
Known for our safety culture and strict product quality and handling procedures throughout the supply chain, our customers trust in the performance and quality of our fuels.

 

Our worldwide locations are all regularly audited so our customers can be confident that they operate at or above global standards.

 

Our ‘Where to find Air bp’ tool shows bp airports with fuels available, opening hours and contact numbers.

Jet fuel
Tail of a plane with bp truck in the centre

Jet fuel

Jet fuel – or kerosene - is used in all turbine-powered aircraft.

 

Almost all jet fuels are derived from crude oil in refineries and are manufactured to tightly controlled specifications. Jet fuels typically account for around 6% of total global refinery fuel production.

  • We supply the following jet fuels to commercial and military customers: Jet A-1 conforming to Aviation Fuel Quality Requirements for Jointly Operated Systems (AFQRJOS) and follows stringent Defence Standard 91-091 requirements and ASTM D1655 specifications. 
  • Jet A conforming to ASTM D1655 in the US.
  • No.3 Jet Fuel for China.
  • And other specifications such as TS-1 to other markets.
Avgas
Airport with multiple parked planes

Avgas

Our high-quality Avgas is manufactured to strict specifications. It is designed to deliver safe and reliable operation in spark ignition aviation piston engines.

 

Our focus on aviation safety means we only provide dedicated aviation fuel and not motor gasoline (MoGas) which is designed for ground vehicles. MoGas is not an approved Air bp product for flight use. 

 

We are working with the aviation industry on an unleaded Avgas to replace the most popular 100LL grade. We will continue to supply Avgas 100LL until a suitable alternative is found.

UL91
Rear view of aeroplane

UL91

UL91 is suitable for around 55% of planes and is available at specific airports in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and France.
 

Compared to Mogas, it has an assured energy content with no alcohols or ethers which may reduce aircraft range. 

 

It has a fixed volatility range and is designed to work year-round without seasonal variations. It is better for your aircraft as it contains no ethanol which can damage aircraft fuel system components.

 

We are working with the aviation industry on an unleaded Avgas to replace the most popular 100LL grade. We will continue to supply Avgas 100LL until a suitable alternative is found. 

 

To prevent misfuelling, UL91 is usually supplied through self-serve machines that require a specific Air bp UL91 Sterling card

Sustainable aviation fuel
Air bp sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refuelling truck and general aviation (GA) plane

Sustainable aviation fuel

One way to make a material reduction in carbon emissions over the lifecycle of the fuel is to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in place of traditional jet.

 

SAF can be blended at up to 50% with traditional jet fuel and all quality tests are completed as per a traditional jet fuel. The blend is then re-certified as Jet A or Jet A-1. It can be handled in the same way as traditional jet fuel, so no changes are required in the fuelling infrastructure or for an aircraft wanting to use SAF.

 

SAF typically provides up to 80 per cent lifecycle carbon emissions savings compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces. 

Find out more
Air bp visual check of MSDS fuel

MSDS

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDSs) give information on the safe handling and storage of all our products.
 

If you wish to search for a fuel MSDS, you can access our online database at the following site:

Air bp fuel MSDS database
If you are unable to find the MSDS you require, please contact us.

Related content

Air bp sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refuelling truck and general aviation (GA) plane

Sustainable aviation fuel

Refueller from Air bp fuelling plane underwing

Where to buy

Sterling card

Sterling card