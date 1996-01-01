Aviation fuels

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services.
Our worldwide locations are all regularly audited so our customers can be confident that they operate at or above global standards.
Our ‘Where to find Air bp’ tool shows bp airports with fuels available, opening hours and contact numbers.
Almost all jet fuels are derived from crude oil in refineries and are manufactured to tightly controlled specifications. Jet fuels typically account for around 6% of total global refinery fuel production.
Our focus on aviation safety means we only provide dedicated aviation fuel and not motor gasoline (MoGas) which is designed for ground vehicles. MoGas is not an approved Air bp product for flight use.
We are working with the aviation industry on an unleaded Avgas to replace the most popular 100LL grade. We will continue to supply Avgas 100LL until a suitable alternative is found.
Compared to Mogas, it has an assured energy content with no alcohols or ethers which may reduce aircraft range.
It has a fixed volatility range and is designed to work year-round without seasonal variations. It is better for your aircraft as it contains no ethanol which can damage aircraft fuel system components.
To prevent misfuelling, UL91 is usually supplied through self-serve machines that require a specific Air bp UL91 Sterling card.
SAF can be blended at up to 50% with traditional jet fuel and all quality tests are completed as per a traditional jet fuel. The blend is then re-certified as Jet A or Jet A-1. It can be handled in the same way as traditional jet fuel, so no changes are required in the fuelling infrastructure or for an aircraft wanting to use SAF.
SAF typically provides up to 80 per cent lifecycle carbon emissions savings compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces.
