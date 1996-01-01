Who we are

Providing dependable, tailored fuel solutions to add value to your business. Supporting your move towards lower carbon solutions. Pioneering innovative digital technology to increase safety, reduce your costs and drive efficiency.
We sell fuel in over 40 countries.
Serving around 600 locations.
Over 6,800 flights fuelled per day – more than 1 flight every 15 seconds.
Around 400 commercial airline customers.
Over 18,000 general aviation customers.
Over 48 military customers.
Over 30 technical services customers.
Over 47,000 valid Sterling cards in circulation globally.
We’ve been innovating and shaping the aviation industry since 1926, almost 100 years.
It is our globally connected team that makes our business successful. Our expertise and knowledge, our diversity and our desire to do what’s right for our customers is unique.