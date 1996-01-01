Air bp welcomes new senior vice president

We are delighted that Federica Berra (Fede) has joined Air bp as senior vice president. With a background in the gas, power and low carbon energy business and a passion for diversity and inclusion, Fede is known for her values-based leadership.

Having joined bp in 2020 as senior vice president integrated gas and power in the gas & low carbon energy business, Fede’s transition to Air bp sees her succeed Martin Thomsen who has successfully steered Air bp through challenging market conditions over the last three years.

Prior to bp, Fede was with ExxonMobil as vice president where she held a wide range of leadership roles in Europe and North America in gas and power marketing. She is also an advocate for the adoption of positive inclusive behaviours and psychological safety and has led diverse, international teams.

Commenting on her new appointment, Fede said: “I am thrilled to join Air bp at this exciting time for the business. The new Air bp strategy was launched just over a year ago, responding to the changing needs of our customers and the team are making great strides to execute it. My priority in this role is to continue to deliver safe and reliable operations for our customers, and I am also committed to delivering our aim to be the sustainability partner of choice to the industry.”

