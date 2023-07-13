Air bp appoints Federica Berra as senior vice president

Air bp announces the appointment of Federica (Fede) Berra as senior vice president effective immediately. Federica will succeed Martin Thomsen who has successfully steered the business since 2020 through very challenging market conditions.

Fede joined bp in June 2020 as senior vice president integrated gas and power in the gas & low carbon energy business. Prior to coming to work for bp, Fede was with ExxonMobil as vice president where she held a wide range of leadership roles in Europe and North America in gas and power ‎marketing. Fede has a passion for diversity and inclusion, and advocates for the adoption of positive inclusive behaviours and psychological safety. In her career she has led diverse, international teams and is known for her values-based leadership.



Fede said: "I am thrilled to join Air bp at this exciting time for the business. The new Air bp strategy was launched just over a year ago, responding to the changing needs of our customers, and the team are making great strides to execute it. My priority in this role is to continue to deliver safe and reliable operations for our customers, and I am also committed to delivering our aim to be the sustainability partner of choice to the industry."



About Air bp:

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.



Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.



For more information, go to www.airbp.com



Emerald Media, tel. +44 1420 560094 / liz.danner@emeraldmedia.co.uk