Purchase aviation fuel confidently with Air bp Sterling card and manage your account 24/7 with myairbp.

Sterling card is a no fee, fuel grade specific ID card, which, alongside our unique safety cross checks, helps prevent misfuelling. Card holders benefit from quick and simple fuel purchases.

Our no-fee card is accepted at hundreds of bp locations worldwide, you can purchase aviation fuel with no pre-arrangement necessary. Many locations have easy-to-use self-serve machines with full instructions provided.

Visit 'Where to find Air bp' to find out about our locations, opening hours, fuels available and contact information.