When you take to the skies, we'll be ready on the ground
Sterling card is a no fee, fuel grade specific ID card, which, alongside our unique safety cross checks, helps prevent misfuelling. Card holders benefit from quick and simple fuel purchases.
Our no-fee card is accepted at hundreds of bp locations worldwide, you can purchase aviation fuel with no pre-arrangement necessary. Many locations have easy-to-use self-serve machines with full instructions provided.
Visit 'Where to find Air bp' to find out about our locations, opening hours, fuels available and contact information.
Sterling card benefits
Sterling card benefits - English Subtitles