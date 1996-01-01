Site traffic information and cookies

Sterling card

When you take to the skies, we'll be ready on the ground

Purchase aviation fuel confidently with Air bp Sterling card and manage your account 24/7 with myairbp.
 

Sterling card is a no fee, fuel grade specific ID card, which, alongside our unique safety cross checks, helps prevent misfuelling. Card holders benefit from quick and simple fuel purchases.

 

Our no-fee card is accepted at hundreds of bp locations worldwide, you can purchase aviation fuel with no pre-arrangement necessary. Many locations have easy-to-use self-serve machines with full instructions provided.

 

Visit 'Where to find Air bp' to find out about our locations, opening hours, fuels available and contact information.

New to Air bp? Apply to open a Sterling card account
For the best experience, we recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge desktop browsers.
Existing customer? Log on to myairbp to manage your Sterling card account
Sterling card benefits

Sterling card benefits

Sterling card benefits - English Subtitles

Quick links
Everything you need to manage your Air bp account
Find out more about myairbp
Where to find
Contact the Sterling card team

