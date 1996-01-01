Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Customers
  3. Communications
  4. Everything you need to manage your Air bp account

Everything you need to manage your Air bp account

Select language
Italian
German
Portuguese
French
Spanish
Swedish
Norwegian
Did you know, as an Air bp customer you have access to a range of useful tools to make it easy for you to manage your account?

 

Keep this link safe for easy access to the following resources:

  • myairbp.
  • Where to find Air bp.
  • Material safety data sheets (MSDSs).
  • Setting newsletter preferences.
myairbp screen on computer
Log on to myairbp

myairbp

Fuel pricing and ordering

Access the latest product prices, order products, manage orders and make contact with Air bp, all within one easy to access platform.

 

Accounts and invoices

Easily access invoice and account detail, export information, raise invoice queries and view details of uninvoiced deliveries within myairbp. You can also opt to receive PDF invoices via email. 

 

Card management

You can now manage your Sterling cards from within myairbp alongside your fuel pricing and ordering tools. View existing, cancelled or suspended cards. Cancel cards that are lost, stolen or not required. Order new grade-specific cards and manage your delivery address.

 

myairbp help centre

Get quick answers to common questions. myairbp help centre offers an intuitive, easy-to-navigate format, with helpful articles and a 24/7 AI assistant. If you still need to talk to us a range of contact us forms are available which will ensure your enquiry is dealt with by the correct team. The help centre is currently available in English only, alternative language versions will follow.

Two people on a computer using myairbp

Find out more about myairbp

Log on to myairbp

Need help logging on to myairbp?

Click your issue below to get started.
As an Air bp customer you should have received an email welcoming you to myairbp and requesting that you verify your account. If you haven't received your email, please contact us.
Use your email address to log in to myairbp. As an Air bp customer you will have received an email welcoming you to myairbp and requesting that you verify your account. If you have already done this but you are still having problems accessing myairbp, please contact us.
You should have received an email welcoming you to myairbp and requesting that you verify your account. Click the link in this email to get started. If you are still having problems accessing myairbp, please contact us.
Log on for the first time

Log on for the first time

Log on for the first time

This video is available in alternative languages, select your preference below.
British flag

EN

French flag

FR

German flag

DE

Spanish flag

ES

Italian flag

IT

Swedish flag

SV

Enter your email address on the log in page then click ‘Forgot password?’. You will need to confirm your email. Please ensure that you provide the email which you used when creating your myairbp account. Once confirmed, a password reset link will be sent to your email. You will need to reset your password promptly, before the link expires. If the link expires before you reset your password, repeat the steps above.

Where to find Air bp

Find out about opening hours, fuels available and contact information for airports around the world.

Check the 'where to find' map

Update details

Need to change your name, address or email? Keep your account information up to date within myairbp.

Update my details

Material safety data sheets (MSDSs)

Search for fuel MSDSs on our online database, for information on the safe handling and storage of all of our products.

Access material safety data sheets (MSDSs)

Air bp news

Our monthly newsletter keeps you up to date with industry news, exclusive interviews with Air bp's customers, partners and industry experts. Your self help links feature in every issue, along with the option to manage your preferences for receiving updates from Air bp.

Further queries

Using the links above is the quickest way to manage your account.
If you need any further support please contact us.

French flag

FR

German flag

DE

Norwegian flag

NO

Portuguese flag

PT

Spanish flag

ES

Swedish flag

SV

Italian flag

IT