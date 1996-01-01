Why managing your account is now easier than ever

Last month saw us officially unveil the latest enhancement to Air bp’s customer portal, myairbp, enabling you to manage your Air bp account all on one platform.

The portal which includes a self-help page and consolidates services, enables customers to easily check prices, order fuel, manage Sterling cards and view invoices and accounts in one location. In addition to having an overview of what is due and when, customers can also view taxes and fees; select their preferred unit of measure and currency; amend or cancel fuel release orders; and raise a query.

Speaking at Aero Friedrichshafen in April, where we officially announced the launch of the new portal, Laszlo Filep, Continental Europe general aviation account manager, Air bp, said: “We’re delighted to launch myairbp so that our customers can manage their Air bp account all on one platform. This enables a more customer friendly and highly efficient service.”

Most Sterling card customers should now be transferred over to myairbp, but if you have not yet received your registration email, please drop the team an email at myairbp@bp.com.

If you would like more detail on how to use myairbp accounts and invoices tool, watch our short videos of the key features.

We will continue to enhance the platform to improve your experience, so do let us know if you have any feedback by using the support page within myairbp.

myairbp will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand in coming months, so please look out for your registration email.