myairbp’s help centre

We are excited to announce a new feature on myairbp – our online help centre.

In addition to managing fuel orders, checking pricing, handling Sterling cards, and accessing your accounts and invoices all in one place, myairbp’s new help centre feature makes finding information faster and easier. It offers quick answers to common questions in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate format with helpful articles and a 24/7 AI assistant. If further assistance is required, our team will ensure your enquiry is handled promptly and efficiently.

If you have not already registered, search for your invitation e-mail or contact us at myairbp@bp.com.