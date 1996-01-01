Our history

1926
Air bp takes off with Europe’s first into-aircraft fuelling service using a specially designed mobile unit.
1927
Neville Stack’s Moth travels from Croydon to India – the first flight fuelled by Air bp.
1949
Air bp fuels the first jet passenger flight with a fueller specifically designed for underwing fuelling.
1960
Supplied fuel for the development of Concorde.
1970
Became a founding member of the Joint Inspection Group.
1983
Air bp fuels the Boeing 747 that carried NASA’s space shuttle.
1998
Formation of Bluesky Aviation Fuel Co Ltd, a joint venture covering 15 airports, enabling major participation in China.
2008
Involved in fuelling the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight by an airline.
2018
Launched our safe2go fuelling app.
2023
Air bp supplies SAF for research, testing and the world’s first 100% SAF fuelled transatlantic commercial flight (Virgin Atlantic Flight 100).
2024
Completed 1,000,000 safe2go overwing refuellings.