Our history

 
We’ve been innovating and shaping the aviation industry since 1926, almost 100 years.
B&W vintage airplane and truck picture
1926 Air bp takes off with Europe’s first into-aircraft fuelling service using a specially designed mobile unit.

1926

Air bp takes off with Europe’s first into-aircraft fuelling service using a specially designed mobile unit.
1927 Neville Stack’s Moth travels from Croydon to India – the first flight fuelled by Air bp.

1927

Neville Stack’s Moth travels from Croydon to India – the first flight fuelled by Air bp.
1949 Air bp fuels the first jet passenger flight with a fueller specifically designed for underwing fuelling.

1949

Air bp fuels the first jet passenger flight with a fueller specifically designed for underwing fuelling.
1960 Supplied fuel for the development of Concorde.

1960

Supplied fuel for the development of Concorde.
1970 Became a founding member of the Joint Inspection Group.

1970

Became a founding member of the Joint Inspection Group.
1983 Air bp fuels the Boeing 747 that carried NASA’s space shuttle.

1983

Air bp fuels the Boeing 747 that carried NASA’s space shuttle.
1998 Formation of Bluesky Aviation Fuel Co Ltd, a joint venture covering 15 airports, enabling major participation in China.

1998

Formation of Bluesky Aviation Fuel Co Ltd, a joint venture covering 15 airports, enabling major participation in China.
2008 Involved in fuelling the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight by an airline.

2008

Involved in fuelling the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight by an airline.
2018 Launched our safe2go fuelling app.

2018

Launched our safe2go fuelling app.
2023 Air bp supplies SAF for research, testing and the world’s first 100% SAF fuelled transatlantic commercial flight (Virgin Atlantic Flight 100).

2023

Air bp supplies SAF for research, testing and the world’s first 100% SAF fuelled transatlantic commercial flight (Virgin Atlantic Flight 100).
2024 Completed 1,000,000 safe2go overwing refuellings.

2024

Completed 1,000,000 safe2go overwing refuellings.

