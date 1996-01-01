Site traffic information and cookies

Why work with us?

More than just a fuel supplier

With trusted experts guiding every step from refinery to wing, we ensure quality, reliability, and safe, efficient sourcing and supply.

 

Operating in over 40 countries and serving more than 600 locations, our global experts with local knowledge deliver tailored solutions to meet your needs. With dedicated account management, we provide support that goes far beyond fuel supply. It is our globally connected team that makes our business successful. Their expertise, diversity, and shared commitment to doing what’s right for our customers is unique.

What we do
Air bp worker in office, smiling
Pilots using safe2go on handheld device in cockpit

Expert delivery of digital transformation in the refuelling process

 

Air bp's safe2go fuel data platform transforms the refuelling process providing safe, modular, real time, scalable technology consisting of several integrated digital solutions offering efficiencies to the refuelling process, both on the ground and back office.

Airport digital solutions
Sterling card being handed over by pilot

Fuel purchasing you can trust

 

Purchase aviation fuel more confidently with our trusted Air bp Sterling card. Sterling card is a no fee, aviation fuel grade specific ID card which, alongside our unique safety cross checks, helps prevent misfuelling.

Sterling card
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) truck and plane

Delivering today’s and tomorrow’s energy

 

We are supplying airports and airlines with sustainable aviation fuel to help them reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their ambitious carbon reduction targets. In addition, you can trust our experts to support you with your lower carbon goals and help you meet your voluntary or mandate commitments.

Sustainable aviation fuel
Two workers using myairbp on a computer

Customer support that goes further

 

As an Air bp customer, you get access to myairbp - your 24/7 digital account management platform. Order fuel, manage invoices, and access support whenever you need it through our Help Centre and chat service. In addition, since flying is never 9-5, our 24/7 customer support team is here to help with your emergency and out-of-hour needs including fuel releases and fuel delivery.

myairbp
“At Air bp we are passionate about the energy transition and being the partner of choice for our customers. In support of this we are investing in SAF production and our supply chains to ensure that we deliver the best experience to our customers, whilst continuing to provide safe and reliable services.” Federica Berra, senior vice president, Air bp

Air bp in action

Technical services

Manage your business in a safe, reliable and efficient way whilst meeting your legal obligations and enabling growth with our innovative technical services, founded on over 85 years’ experience within the industry.
Two engineers at Castelion refinery

Co-processing

Production of sustainable aviation fuel is currently limited by the amount of commercial facilities available. We believe using existing refineries to produce SAF alongside traditional processes (co-processing) is fundamental to meet the aviation industry’s target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Refueller filling airplane tank

Where to buy

Find out about our locations, opening hours, fuels available and contact information.