Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Airport digital solutions

Airport digital solutions

Transform the refuelling process with Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform.

Safe2go+ animation with english subtitles

Safe2go+ animation with english subtitles

Safe2go+ animation with english subtitles

Today, manual processes during the refuelling process present numerous obstacles in successfully refuelling an aircraft with the optimal amount of fuel and in a minimum amount of time. Each step along this manual, paper-based route opens the door for delays or inefficiencies.
 
Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform provides safe, modular, real time, scalable technology consisting of several integrated digital solutions offering efficiencies to the refuelling process, both on the ground and back office.
safe2go fuelling

safe2go fuelling

Award winning, patented misfuel prevention technology to help significantly reduce the risk of into-plane misfuelling. Paperless system with offline mode, automated trade sanction (ITR) and stop credit checks.

For more information on Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform please contact us.
safe2go+ flight data integration

safe2go + flight data integration

Enables optimised fuel load and reduced turnaround times via real-time data exchange from preliminary fuel order to final fuel summary without your pilot needing to leave the cockpit. 

For more information on Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform please contact us.
safe2go portal

safe2go portal

Easy access to all your transactions and operational reporting data, with the ability to view and/or modify data as necessary.

For more information on Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform please contact us.
safe2go analytics

safe2go analytics

Fully automated data platform enabling data driven business decisions by providing analytics and insights into operational performance and assurance.

For more information on Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform please contact us.
safe2go stocks

safe2go stocks

Comprehensive fuel management system to streamline your stock control. Caters for all fuel grades, including diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and follows industry standard best practices.

For more information on Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform please contact us.
safe2go planner

safe2go planner

Provides real-time flight and airport gate data, enabling optimal dispatch decisions that can save time, increase efficiency and allow better responses to unexpected situations.

For more information on Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform please contact us.

Related content

Two technical services employees talking

Technical services

Why safe refuelling is our priority

Why safe fuelling is our priority

Two employees discussing safe2go

safe2go fuel data platform rolls out