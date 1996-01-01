Airport digital solutions

Transform the refuelling process with Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform.
Safe2go+ animation with english subtitles
Award winning, patented misfuel prevention technology to help significantly reduce the risk of into-plane misfuelling. Paperless system with offline mode, automated trade sanction (ITR) and stop credit checks.
Enables optimised fuel load and reduced turnaround times via real-time data exchange from preliminary fuel order to final fuel summary without your pilot needing to leave the cockpit.
Easy access to all your transactions and operational reporting data, with the ability to view and/or modify data as necessary.
Fully automated data platform enabling data driven business decisions by providing analytics and insights into operational performance and assurance.
Comprehensive fuel management system to streamline your stock control. Caters for all fuel grades, including diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and follows industry standard best practices.
Provides real-time flight and airport gate data, enabling optimal dispatch decisions that can save time, increase efficiency and allow better responses to unexpected situations.