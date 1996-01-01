Leaders in the limelight

This month we shine the spotlight on Olivia Stone, VP Air bp technical services and HSSE. She shares her career path with Air bp, her top tip for success in the workplace and how she juggles working life with being a parent.

Can you tell us about your journey with Air bp?

I started with bp as an apprentice in studying chemistry and graduated while working in fuel testing labs. A few years on, I found myself working as the Southern Operations Manager running five southern airports in the UK. Taking a secondee role into North Air (one of our joint ventures) was a big leap of faith as I had no operations experience; I soon discovered I love the buzz of operations. Problem-solving and solution resolution are at my core, combining this with the fuel chemistry and the ability to learn and develop in the technical space was a major move in my career.

I am currently VP, technical services and HSSE; the role I aspired to do for some time and was in my career path plan. As soon as I moved into the aviation team I knew where I wanted to be in 10+ years!​

What have been the highlights of your career with Air bp to date?

The opportunity to change roles and grow my knowledge and leadership skills has been something I have really valued. The most critical role that I look back on and always makes me smile was the North Air JV role – managing daily operations and that buzz which nothing can beat!​

What is your message to young people starting out on their career path?

It is important to say yes to learning something new to create opportunities, even if you do not know yet where it might lead.​

What is your top tip for success in the workplace?

My tip for success is to maintain a positive attitude towards your colleagues and the job you are doing.

How do you juggle working life with being a parent?

For me personally motherhood has helped supercharge my career. Since I became a mum to a little girl (Chloe), I’ve tapped into the strength and taken my ambition to new levels. It is possible to be a mum and have a strong career. Chloe is always my first priority, and I do all I can to make sure I am there for events such as school plays and sports day. Air bp allows me this flexibility even with a job that requires travelling. Being a mum is the biggest challenge yet! But I love it!

