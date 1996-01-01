Marking a milestone with one million ‘safe2go’ overwing refuellings The milestone refuelling was completed using our ‘safe2go’ app by one of our customers at Cascais airport (CAT/ LPCS) in Portugal in August.

Our award-winning, cloud-based platform was developed by Air bp with our expertise and understanding of the needs of fuel operators and their customers at heart. Using an enhanced three-way fuel grade cross check, ‘safe2go’ reduces the risk of misfuelling and improves operational efficiency and data accuracy.

First rolled out in 2018 the technology is currently used at more than 500 locations in 44 countries. The safe2go app is in use in over 600 vehicles at over 200 airports.

With safety our top priority, Olivia Stone, VP Aviation Technical Services & HSSE, said: “We are proud of this award-winning technology, and we are continuously improving. We have recently made enhancements to the app and using customer feedback we are working to further boost operational efficiency and increase airport safety. We look forward to rolling out safe2go to more locations in 2024.”

