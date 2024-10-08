Air bp celebrates one million ‘safe2go’ overwing refuellings

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has achieved one million overwing fuellings using its safe2go app (previously known as Airfield Automation). The milestone took place in Portugal in August when an Air bp customer completed an overwing refuelling using safe2go’s cloud-based platform.



The safe2go fuel data platform was developed by Air bp with its expertise and understanding of the needs of fuel operators and their customers at its heart.



By systematically leading the operator through completing an ‘enhanced three-way fuel grade cross check’, safe2go reduces the safety risk of misfuelling – fuelling an aircraft with the incorrect type of fuel and so improves operational efficiency and data accuracy.



Olivia Stone, VP Aviation Technical Services & HSSE says: “Safety is our top priority at bp. Air bp is thrilled to have marked a major milestone having exceeded one million safe2go overwing refuellings. We are proud of this award-winning technology, and we are continuously improving. We have recently made enhancements to the app and using customer feedback we are working to further boost operational efficiency and increase airport safety. We look forward to rolling out safe2go to more locations in 2024.”

Air bp’s innovative technology was first rolled out in May 2018. The platform is used at more than 500 locations in 44 countries and the safe2go app is in use in over 600 vehicles at over 200 airports.

Air bp will be attending the World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam from 8-10 October and will be showcasing the safe2go technology at its stand Hall 1 - 421.

