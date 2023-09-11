Air bp collaborates with ExecuJet at Berlin Brandenburg GA Terminal

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, is now offering Jet-A1 fuel at Berlin Brandenburg Airport’s (BER) General Aviation (GA) terminal in a newly agreed agency collaboration with ExecuJet. Air will bp will refuel aircraft at the GA terminal supported by two Air bp tankers.
ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, handles arriving and departing business aircraft at the airport’s GA terminal. Visiting passengers and flight crew can use the FBO facilities, which include a lounge, shower facilities and fully equipped work area.
Jürgen Kuper, general manager Air bp, Continental Europe, commented:
"We are delighted to collaborate with ExecuJet at BER. Through this new cooperation, Air bp and ExecuJet offer GA customers at BER both high-quality Jet-A1 aviation fuel and excellent customer service”.
Ronny Stechert, managing director, ExecuJet Europe GmbH, added:
“We are extremely pleased to announce our new collaboration with Air bp, with whom we share a long-standing and mutually trusted relationship. Our clients will benefit from a highly efficient service, flexibility and short response times resulting in virtually no waiting time. This is made possible by six experienced employees, two modern fuel trucks and the backing of our entire FBO handling service.”
Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport formally opened in November 2020 as the gateway to the German capital region. Its inauguration succeeded the three commercial airports of Tempelhof, Tegel and Schönefeld. Berlin Brandenburg is located in Schönefeld, 18 kilometres south of Berlin. It is spread over 1,400 hectares and has been designed to accommodate 46 million passengers a year. It offers two runways 4,000m × 60m and 3,600m × 45m.
The GA terminal’s business hours are from 6am to 10pm.
Air bp is present at more than 35 locations in Germany.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.
Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, solutions to potentially help customers with direct and indirect carbon emissions savings, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
For more information, go to www.airbp.com
Emerald Media, tel. +44 1420 560094 / liz.danner@emeraldmedia.co.uk
ExecuJet, part of Luxaviation Group, operates a global network of Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) that provide world-class facilities and award-winning services for business aircraft, passengers and crews. With a growing presence, ExecuJet currently operates 24 FBOs worldwide and has the only stand-alone private passenger terminals in several locations.
ExecuJet is widely recognized as an industry leader in business aviation ground handling, has a long history of operational excellence and provides luxury service that exceeds all expectations.
ExecuJet, like all Luxaviation Group companies, considers corporate sustainability an integral part of its business strategy. The Group integrates sustainability into its decision-making processes by actively addressing social and environmental concerns and continuously seeking to improve its operations.