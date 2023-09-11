Air bp collaborates with ExecuJet at Berlin Brandenburg GA Terminal

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, is now offering Jet-A1 fuel at Berlin Brandenburg Airport’s (BER) General Aviation (GA) terminal in a newly agreed agency collaboration with ExecuJet. Air will bp will refuel aircraft at the GA terminal supported by two Air bp tankers.

ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, handles arriving and departing business aircraft at the airport’s GA terminal. Visiting passengers and flight crew can use the FBO facilities, which include a lounge, shower facilities and fully equipped work area.

Jürgen Kuper, general manager Air bp, Continental Europe, commented:

"We are delighted to collaborate with ExecuJet at BER. Through this new cooperation, Air bp and ExecuJet offer GA customers at BER both high-quality Jet-A1 aviation fuel and excellent customer service”.

Ronny Stechert, managing director, ExecuJet Europe GmbH, added:

“We are extremely pleased to announce our new collaboration with Air bp, with whom we share a long-standing and mutually trusted relationship. Our clients will benefit from a highly efficient service, flexibility and short response times resulting in virtually no waiting time. This is made possible by six experienced employees, two modern fuel trucks and the backing of our entire FBO handling service.”

Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport formally opened in November 2020 as the gateway to the German capital region. Its inauguration succeeded the three commercial airports of Tempelhof, Tegel and Schönefeld. Berlin Brandenburg is located in Schönefeld, 18 kilometres south of Berlin. It is spread over 1,400 hectares and has been designed to accommodate 46 million passengers a year. It offers two runways 4,000m × 60m and 3,600m × 45m.



The GA terminal’s business hours are from 6am to 10pm.

Air bp is present at more than 35 locations in Germany.