Air bp expands its award-winning safe2go fuel data platform to 18 airports in Greece

The safe2go fuel data platform has been deployed at 18 airports in Greece for its new customer, Greek Into-plane service and storage company (GISSCO).

Air bp has been named ‘Safety Innovator of the Year’ for its safe2go fuel data platform technology at the Australian Aviation Awards 2022.

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, is expanding the reach of its award-winning, innovative safe2go fuel data platform (previously known as Airfield Automation) by marketing to fuel operators at non-Air bp operated locations. The safe2go fuel data platform consists of several digital solutions that provide efficiencies to the refuelling process, both on the ground and at back office – one of these being the safe2go fuelling app, a bp patented misfuel prevention technology to help significantly reduce the risk of into-plane misfuelling.

Air bp’s proprietary safe2go fuel data platform has been deployed at 18 airports in Greece via Greek into-plane service and storage company, GISSCO. GISSCO was founded in 2004 and is a JV including bp Hellenic and Shell – Motor Oil Aviation. GISSCO represents the largest fuel ground handling company in Greece and refuels more than 60,000 flights to destinations worldwide per year.

Air bp will continue to progress its expansion with new customers around the globe.

Elida Cavic, vice president aviation, South Europe, Middle East & Africa at Air bp, said: “We are pleased to be expanding the reach of our technology and are delighted to announce GISSCO as our new customer joining the growing number of locations who are able to benefit from the solution. The safe2go fuel data platform, and safe2go fuelling app - provides both an engineering barrier to actively help prevent misfuelling and enhanced efficiency and reliability in refuelling operations. Any fuel operator can use this technology as a cost-effective solution when digitising their fuelling operations and we would be delighted to work with them.”

This challenging but successful deployment took less than six months, and a close collaboration with GISSCO supported it in record time.

Yannis Bitounis, General Manager, GISSCO S.A. commented: "Having reviewed the options available that enabled airline and fuel supplier integration, analytics for optimising operations and value proposition as well as actively preventing misfuelling, we chose Air bp’s safe2go fuel data platform. We are delighted with its performance so far in terms of enhancing safety and reliability in refuelling operations. It met all our needs, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend”

The safe2go fuel data platform has been developed by Air bp with its expertise and understanding of the needs of fuel operators and their customers at its heart. It works via a ‘safe2go’ app on a handheld device in fuelling vehicles which consolidates data on airport fuelling operations, verifies fuelling requirements and captures an acknowledging signature from the pilot or airline representative. Aside from the enhanced safety barrier, operators benefit from faster, more comprehensive, and more accurate fuelling as well as data delivery.



Airlines and operators can benefit from services recently added to the cloud-based platform since it provides another opportunity to further enhance efficiency. These upgrades include a real-time, two-way connection between the flight crew and fuel operator during the aircraft turnaround at the airfield. From receiving the preliminary order through to a revised final order and concluding with an electronic ticket sign off, this solution called safe2go+ provides instant visibility and more efficient refuelling operations, reduces refuelling time significantly and provides efficiencies at back office.

In October, Air bp surpassed its 630,000th overwing fuelling through its sfe2go fuelling app misfuel prevention technology. The safe2go fuel data platform was first rolled out in 2018 and has now been deployed at more than 592 locations in 44 countries around the world. Since launching, over 3.7 million fuelling’s in total have been processed using the technology.

Air bp was named Safety Innovator of the Year for its safe2go fuel data platform at the Australian Aviation Awards 2022 at a special gala ceremony in Sydney in September. This marks the fourth award for the technology following the three awards won at the UK Real IT Awards in 2020.

For more information on the safe2go fuel data platform and safe2go fuelling app please contact: safe2go@bp.com.

About Air bp:

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.





Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

For more information, go to www.airbp.com



