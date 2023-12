Each day, our highly trained and dedicated staff safely and efficiently refuel more than 6,000 aircraft in more than 55 countries globally

Known for our safety culture and strict product quality and handling procedures throughout the supply chain, our customers trust in the performance and quality of our fuels.

Our fuel is available at 700 locations worldwide, all regularly audited so our customers can be confident that they operate at or above global standards.

Our ‘Where to find Air bp’ tool shows bp airports with fuels available, opening hours and contact numbers.