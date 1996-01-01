Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Aviation fuel
  3. UL91

Unleaded Avgas grade UL91

UL91 is suitable for around 55% of planes and is available at specific airports in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and France
Download UL91 brochure pdf / 418.7 KB
Rear view of aeroplane

Compared to Mogas, it has an assured energy content with no alcohols or ethers which may reduce aircraft range. 

 

It has a fixed volatility range and is designed to work year-round without seasonal variations. It is better for your aircraft as it contains no ethanol which can damage aircraft fuel system components.

 

We are working with the aviation industry on an unleaded Avgas to replace the most popular 100LL grade. We will continue to supply Avgas 100LL until a suitable alternative is found. 

 

To prevent misfuelling, UL91 is usually supplied through self-serve machines that require a specific Air BP UL91 Sterling card. 

 

Check 'Where to find Air bp' map for the latest information on locations that supply UL91.

How to apply for a Sterling card

Learn more about the benefits of 100LL, UL91 and Mogas

BP 100LL, UL91 and Mogas technical comparison chart

100LL, UL91 and Mogas technical comparison chart

See also

Aircraft on the runway

Avgas

Air bp sustainable aviation fuel vehicle fuelling small jet aircraft

Sustainable aviation fuel

Jet A-1 tanker

Jet fuel

Operator refuels

MSDS