With over 8 billion people set to travel by plane by 2050, we recognise the actions needed to achieve the industry’s lower carbon goals. And we’ve already started the work. For over a decade we’ve been committed to investing in and developing sustainable aviation fuel; we’ve created the world’s first commercial supply of sustainable aviation fuel through an airport hydrant system; we are the first aviation fuel provider to turn all our operated sites globally carbon neutral; and supported customers with both compliance and voluntary carbon offsets. Every day, we work to reduce the carbon emissions from flying. We still have a long way to go. But we’re on our way.