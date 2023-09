With around an 80% reduction in emissions over its lifecycle compared to the fuel it replaces, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is one of the industry’s key routes to reducing carbon emissions. Designed as a drop-in fuel, our SAF is made from waste based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oils. When blended up to 50% with traditional jet fuel it is certified as Jet A or Jet A-1 and has been thoroughly tested by aircraft, engine and component manufacturers to ensure it is compliant and safe.



