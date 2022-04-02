Industry leading carbon trading and offsetting programmes

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Whether you’re considering a voluntary carbon offsetting approach or offsetting for regulatory compliance, bp can support you. 

 

Most activities have a carbon footprint, even if efforts to reduce and replace have decreased carbon emissions. Carbon oﬀsetting is used to compensate for these emissions by funding an equivalent amount of emissions savings elsewhere.


bp offers compliance offsetting through our trading organisation and voluntary offsetting through bp Carbon Focus, bp’s carbon offsetting programme. bp Carbon Focus’s high-quality carbon offsetting projects around the globe create real benefits for local communities.

Air bp carbon offsetting

What is Carbon Offsetting? And what you should know.

 

Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director, on the role carbon offsetting can play in achieving a low carbon future.
Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director

Carbon offsetting in action

Avantto aircraft

Avantto and Air bp

Aircraft management company Avantto has launched a pioneering initiative in Brazil, in collaboration with Air bp, to offset the carbon emissions related to their use of aviation fuel.
Expansion of carbon offset programme in Brazil

Jundiaí and Amarais airports are part of Air bp’s supply network and were the first of Voa São Paulo’s locations to join our pioneering programme.

Offsetting carbon emissions at Cascais Airport

Air bp is the sole aviation fuel supplier at Cascais Airport near Lisbon. The airport is believed to be the first in the world where the carbon emissions associated with Jet A-1 and Avgas are offset on an on-going basis.