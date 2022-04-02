Industry leading carbon trading and offsetting programmes

Whether you’re considering a voluntary carbon offsetting approach or offsetting for regulatory compliance, bp can support you.

Most activities have a carbon footprint, even if efforts to reduce and replace have decreased carbon emissions. Carbon oﬀsetting is used to compensate for these emissions by funding an equivalent amount of emissions savings elsewhere.



bp offers compliance offsetting through our trading organisation and voluntary offsetting through bp Carbon Focus, bp’s carbon offsetting programme. bp Carbon Focus’s high-quality carbon offsetting projects around the globe create real benefits for local communities.