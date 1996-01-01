Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences opposite.

Manage cookie preferences Agree
Suggestions
View all results

Suggestions
View all results
A group of bp employees stood in front of a 'Know your carbon footprint' exhibition stand.
Carbon offsetting projects
Offsetting your travel emissions
bp Target Neutral in action – Going beyond industry standards for bpTN’s carbon credits.
Make your event carbon neutral
Carbon neutral retail outlets

Know your carbon footprint?

Find out your personal carbon footprint in less than 3 minutes. Offset your emissions with bp Target Neutral.

Calculate your emissions

Carbon offsetting projects

By taking action to offset your carbon footprint, you are providing funds that bp Target Neutral invests on your behalf in a range of different projects around the world that reduce emissions.

Carbon offsetting projects

Offsetting your travel emissions

bp Target Neutral has helped hundreds of thousands of people to take action on their carbon footprint from travel by following three simple steps – Reduce, Replace and Neutralize.

Offset your emissions

bp Target Neutral in action – Going beyond industry standards for bpTN’s carbon credits.

bp Target Neutral’s customers want to know that the carbon credits used to offset their emissions are sourced from only projects that meet the very highest standards.

Going beyond industry standards

Make your event carbon neutral

bp Target Neutral has developed a toolkit to help event organisers take responsibility for these emissions and work to do something about them.

Events carbon calculator

Now opening around the world – Carbon neutral retail outlets

Customers can now visit a growing number of carbon neutral bp retail outlets which have reduced their carbon emissions and are supporting projects that bring a range of social and economic benefits to local communities.

Carbon neutral retail outlets

Your journey to lower carbon starts here

bp Target Neutral is about helping you to go carbon neutral – reducing and offsetting your carbon footprint

 

Since 2006 we’ve helped our customers reduce and offset more than five million tonnes of carbon emissions by improving bp's products and services and then offsetting residual emissions by purchasing carbon credits from a portfolio of projects around the world. As well as reducing emissions, these projects also contribute to improving the lives of millions of people through better access to energy, health, education, and jobs.

We are not managed for profit and don’t seek to make a return on the purchase and sale of carbon credits.

Offset your emissions now

An introduction to bp Target Neutral

bp Target Neutral develops carbon neutral products and services for bp’s customers and partners.

How does carbon offsetting work?

 

Carbon finance can play an active role in the transition to net zero, reducing carbon and improving lives.

The world is moving to net zero

The world is moving to net zero

And bp is moving with it. Reimagining energy for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Find out more about bp's net zero ambitions.
Carbon offsetting projects – Indonesia biogas

Our carbon offset project portfolio

We are purchasing carbon credits across portfolio of offsetting projects around the world.
Carbon offset travel calculator

Offset your travel emissions

Whether you drive or fly, by using our carbon calculator you can measure your carbon footprint and then offset your emissions. Join bp Target Neutral and offset with us every year.
BP Target Neutral logo
Reduce Replace Neutralize equation
Subscribe to news updates
Across this website references to 'carbon' are used generically in place of 'carbon dioxide equivalent' and 'CO2e’.