Since 2006 we’ve helped our customers reduce and offset more than five million tonnes of carbon emissions by improving bp's products and services and then offsetting residual emissions by purchasing carbon credits from a portfolio of projects around the world. As well as reducing emissions, these projects also contribute to improving the lives of millions of people through better access to energy, health, education, and jobs.
We are not managed for profit and don’t seek to make a return on the purchase and sale of carbon credits.
And bp is moving with it. Reimagining energy for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Find out more about bp's net zero ambitions.
We are purchasing carbon credits across portfolio of offsetting projects around the world.
Whether you drive or fly, by using our carbon calculator you can measure your carbon footprint and then offset your emissions. Join bp Target Neutral and offset with us every year.