Carbon management services from bp Carbon Connect

Since 2006, the bp Carbon Connect service has helped bp's customers reduce and offset over 8m tonnes of carbon.

The service takes a reduce, replace and offset approach to carbon management and has developed a range of products and services for bp that have helped customers towards their carbon goals.

– Carbon offset fuel cards for fleet users

 

– A carbon calculator and offset solution for travel emissions

How does carbon offsetting work?

 

Carbon finance can play an active role in the transition to net zero, reducing carbon and improving lives. Carbon Connect works with bp Trading and Shipping to source high quality carbon offsets on behalf of bp’s customers.
Carbon offsetting projects – Guatemala project

Our carbon offset project portfolio

Find out more about our carbon offset portfolio and how we select our projects.
Calculate, reduce and offset your travel emissions

Use our digital tool to assess your travel footprint, make changes and offset any emissions you can’t avoid.
Across this website references to 'carbon' are used generically in place of 'carbon dioxide equivalent' and 'CO2e’.