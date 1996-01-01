What are Carbon Credits?

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Carbon offsetting is used to compensate for your emissions by funding an equivalent carbon dioxide saving elsewhere

 

Carbon offsets are created through financing activities that reduce GHG emissions or absorb carbon dioxide (CO2).

How does carbon offsetting work diagram

That could be initiatives that provide lower carbon alternatives, like renewable energy or cookstoves to replace open fires.


Or it could be projects that protect or enhance natural resources that absorb carbon from the atmosphere – such as land and forests.

 

These projects are awarded a carbon credit for each tonne of carbon reduced or avoided. The carbon credits are certified and issued by an independent body such as the UN CDM, Gold Standard or Verra.

By creating a market where people can buy and sell carbon ‘credits’ – a greenhouse gas emission on one part of the planet can be offset by a reduction somewhere else.


bp Carbon Connect believes in ‘offsetting done well’ so we work to a rigorous assessment criteria and selection process that seek to ensure the integrity of the emissions reductions and the positive impact on the communities the projects operate in.


The bp Carbon Connect service has helped customer reduce and offset millions of tonnes of carbon. In addition, the offset projects we have supported have also contributed to improving the lives of people in communities around the world through better access to energy, health, education, and jobs, and protecting thousands of hectares of globally significant habitat.

 

We source carbon credits from a portfolio of high-quality offset projects .

Adam Hart-Davis explains offsetting

Our carbon offset project portfolio

By taking action to offset your carbon footprint, you are providing funds that bp Carbon Connect invests on your behalf in a range of different projects around the world that reduce emissions

 

These projects help improve livelihoods in the communities where they're based.

