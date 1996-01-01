Our carbon credit portfolio

We work with bp's Low Carbon Trading team to ensure projects from which we purchase carbon credits meet robust quality standards and that the carbon removals or emissions avoided are well substantiated and additional, thereby would not have happened without the project being developed. We work in-accordance with the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) Code of Practice which sets out standards for carbon credit inclusive carbon management.



In addition, bp Carbon Connect and the Low Carbon Trading team assess the projects by reference to each project’s social, economic and environmental contributions – these are known as ‘co-benefits’ and are reviewed using the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (the SDGs). The SDGs provide an international blueprint for “peace and prosperity for people and the planet” that recognizes that ending poverty must go together with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while contributing to carbon reduction.



The bp Carbon Connect portfolio for 2025 includes carbon credits from many different projects in various countries. We acquire credits from projects using a variety of methods, including the installation of fuel-efficient cookstoves, removals from improved forest management, landfill gas capture and enhancing soil carbon stocks.