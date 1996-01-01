Our carbon credit portfolio

We work with bp's Low Carbon Trading team to ensure projects from which we purchase carbon credits meet robust quality standards and that the carbon removals or emissions avoided are well substantiated and additional, thereby would not have happened without the project being developed. We work in-accordance with the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) Code of Practice which sets out standards for carbon credit inclusive carbon management.
In addition, bp Carbon Connect and the Low Carbon Trading team assess the projects by reference to each project’s social, economic and environmental contributions – these are known as ‘co-benefits’ and are reviewed using the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (the SDGs). The SDGs provide an international blueprint for “peace and prosperity for people and the planet” that recognizes that ending poverty must go together with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while contributing to carbon reduction.
The bp Carbon Connect portfolio for 2025 includes carbon credits from many different projects in various countries. We acquire credits from projects using a variety of methods, including the installation of fuel-efficient cookstoves, removals from improved forest management, landfill gas capture and enhancing soil carbon stocks.
bp’s low carbon trading (LCT) team is part of bp Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S), one of the world’s leading energy trading houses.
LCT serves as bp’s face to the carbon market across compliance and voluntary markets globally. This includes carbon allowances and carbon credits.
LCT also deploys capital to support solutions that help to avoid, reduce and remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere – and with a view to helping our customers meet their own sustainability objectives.
For example, LCT is sourcing projects in the carbon market that are:
Boomitra’s Improved Grasslands Management Project is a nature-based carbon removal project located on 1.6 million acres of privately held and community lands (ejidos) in northern Mexico’s Chihuahua and Sonoran deserts.
Co2munitario aims to support the growth of the Mexican carbon market and contribute to the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The program aims to enhance the development of technical, institutional and financial capacities while strengthening sustainable land management and livelihoods.
The project implements advanced Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) procedures on the risers which bring up gas from underground pipes. This reduces the release of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas; lowers the risk of accidents and pollution from gas leaks; and improves the availability of gas for cooking.