Almost half of Mexico is covered by forests, totalling approximately 88 million hectares. Between 2017 and 2020, Mexico lost an average of more than 280 thousand hectares of forest per year. Causes of this deforestation include but are not limited to agricultural expansion, cattle ranching, illegal logging, and urbanization. Conservation of these forests is critical for biodiversity preservation and the livelihoods of those who live in and around them.
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Pronatura México and the World Resources Institute Mexico (WRI) have implemented the largest program carbon removal program in Mexico called Co2munitario.
The comprises various individually registered CAR Projects, under the Mexican Forest Protocol (MFP), in more than 50 participating ejidos (local communities) and private properties. The MFP of the CAR credits activities that increase forest carbon stocks over time, thus CAR classifies all credits issued under the MFP as GHG removals.
Co2munitario aims to support the growth of the Mexican carbon market and contribute to the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The program aims to enhance the development of technical, institutional and financial capacities while strengthening sustainable land management and livelihoods.
The program is being implemented in phases, currently operating in phase 3. The MFP exclusively credits carbon removals and as such all of the credits generated by Co2munitario are categorised as "Removals". To date, the program is conserving more than 140 thousand hectares of forests across 7 Mexican states and benefiting more than 32,00 forest-dependent people. 59 forest owners are participating in Co2munitario and 940 people have been trained on the Forest Protocol for Mexico of which more than 150 are women. The program has more than 200 thousand hectares enrolled for IFM activities which include activities on biodiversity preservation and monitoring, fire prevention and social resilience.
Project management and administration; coordination with project partners
Development and implementation of project activities under the standard including community capacity building
Facilitate technical assistance, improve governance and financial capacity among project developers and local communities