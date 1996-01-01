Almost half of Mexico is covered by forests, totalling approximately 88 million hectares. Between 2017 and 2020, Mexico lost an average of more than 280 thousand hectares of forest per year. Causes of this deforestation include but are not limited to agricultural expansion, cattle ranching, illegal logging, and urbanization. Conservation of these forests is critical for biodiversity preservation and the livelihoods of those who live in and around them.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Pronatura México and the World Resources Institute Mexico (WRI) have implemented the largest program carbon removal program in Mexico called Co2munitario.

The comprises various individually registered CAR Projects, under the Mexican Forest Protocol (MFP), in more than 50 participating ejidos (local communities) and private properties. The MFP of the CAR credits activities that increase forest carbon stocks over time, thus CAR classifies all credits issued under the MFP as GHG removals.

Co2munitario aims to support the growth of the Mexican carbon market and contribute to the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The program aims to enhance the development of technical, institutional and financial capacities while strengthening sustainable land management and livelihoods.