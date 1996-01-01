Preserving soil organic carbon is an urgent challenge globally. Unsustainable ranch management and lack of water conservation activity in Northern Mexico has led to severe land degradation, desertification, and loss of soil carbon. Lands that were formerly vibrant grasslands have been converted into barren surfaces with loosely scattered shrub vegetation.

Boomitra’s Improved Grasslands Management Project is a nature-based carbon removal project located on 1.6 million acres of privately held and community lands (ejidos) in northern Mexico’s Chihuahua and Sonoran deserts.

The project acts to reverse land degradation and restore ranches to their native state, working with private landowners and communities to implement rotational grazing and water conservation practices using carbon finance. The project is currently undergoing validation and verification and is expected to receive CCB certification.

To follow best practices of conservative carbon accounting, the project only credits GHG removals. This reduces the risk of baseline manipulation e.g. having to prove counterfactual emissions scenarios.