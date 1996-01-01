Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Carbon management services

Products and services that can help customers with their lower carbon jouney

 

The Carbon Connect service takes a reduce, replace and offset approach to carbon management and has developed a range of products and services for bp that have helped customers towards their carbon goals.

Aral SuperCard fuel card

Carbon offset fuel cards for fleet users

Fleet managers in the UK, The Netherlands, Austria and Germany have a simple and cost-effective way to track, manage and reduce their fuel related carbon emissions for their fleet with bp, Aral and bp Carbon Connect.