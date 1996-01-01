The project implements advanced Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) procedures on the risers which bring up gas from underground pipes. This reduces the release of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas; lowers the risk of accidents and pollution from gas leaks; and improves the availability of gas for cooking.

Within Bangladesh, poor energy infrastructure hampers development. In Dhaka, demand for natural gas exceeds supply which means that new gas customers are restricted, and stocks are rationed for businesses and factories. High demand and low pressure at the end of the line means customers often have no gas to cook or heat their homes.

The project has addressed this by checking over 500,000 risers and identified and repaired over 38,500 leaks, improving customers’ access to gas. The local gas distribution company, Titas Gas, has a network that is old, with many leaks which have been left unrepaired. This has led to a significant release of methane into the atmosphere.