Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences opposite.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Our carbon credit portfolio
  3. Our current portfolio
  4. Titas Gas Methane Leak Reduction

Project name: Reducing Leaks within the Titas Gas distribution network

Project location: Bangladesh
Registry: Verra
IDs: VCS2930 & VCS2478
Registry Link: Click Here
SDGs: Right
Titas project

Methane is responsible for more than 25% of the warming we are experiencing today.

EDF

Titan gas work

 

The project implements advanced Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) procedures on the risers which bring up gas from underground pipes. This reduces the release of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas; lowers the risk of accidents and pollution from gas leaks; and improves the availability of gas for cooking.  

 

Within Bangladesh, poor energy infrastructure hampers development. In Dhaka, demand for natural gas exceeds supply which means that new gas customers are restricted, and stocks are rationed for businesses and factories. High demand and low pressure at the end of the line means customers often have no gas to cook or heat their homes.  

 

The project has addressed this by checking over 500,000 risers and identified and repaired over 38,500 leaks, improving customers’ access to gas. The local gas distribution company, Titas Gas, has a network that is old, with many leaks which have been left unrepaired. This has led to a significant release of methane into the atmosphere. 

 

As part of the project implementation, NE Climate, the project developer, imported advanced LDAR equipment to Bangladesh. They also trained over 70 technicians and 30 support staff to find and repair leaks. 


The repairs made are estimated to result in more than 3 million tCO2e equivalent reduced each year. Titas Gas did not have the technology to address the leaks, and a large proportion of their maintenance budget for their entire network would have had to have been invested in a single project. Titas Gas was able to import the LDAR technology as a result of the project. 


bp’s multi-year commitment to the project ensures operational budgets are covered. The Titas Gas project was initially registered to the CDM registry (ID 10077) and successfully converted to Verra. 2017-2020 vintages have been issued under the Verra project VCS 2478, vintages of 2021 onwards will be issued under VCS 2930. 

Team discussion and working

The Paris Agreement cannot be achieved without reducing methane emissions by 40-45% by 2030

UNEP