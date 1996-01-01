Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Our past portfolio

2024 Portfolio

CTL Landfill Gas

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Location: Sao Paolo, Brazil

The CTL Landfill Gas Project collects and flares the methane to supply a customer through a dedicated pipeline, reducing uncontrolled release to the atmosphere. Burning methane in flares and/or group generators results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This is also achieved by supplying customers with the landfill gas through a dedicated pipeline.

 

The project activity is designed to improve the local environmental condition and create new jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, landscaping, plumbing, monitoring and security. The project developer, EcoUrbis, claims to be carrying out the “Programa de Educação Ambiental” to educate children, teachers and local communities about issues related to municipal solid waste, from waste generation to final disposal. EcoUrbis also plans to integrate employees, social entities and institutions located in São Paulo through work prevention and security, general occupational health and technology and “know how” evolution initiatives.

 

Project documentation

NovaGerar Landfill Gas

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Location: Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project collects methane and flares it to generate electricity for the local grid, reducing reliance on the more carbon intensive average grid electricity. The project will collect and flare landfill gas (LFG), thereby reducing uncontrolled release of methane, and generate electricity from LFG, reducing CO2 emissions associated to the use of grid electricity.

 

Contaminated leachate and surface run-off from existing dumpsites are affecting ground and surface water quality. The uncontrolled release of landfill gas (LFG) is similarly impacting the environment and leading to risks of explosions in uncontrolled open dumpsites. With the operation of the NovaGerar Landfills (NGLF), leachate runoff into local water sources and the potential for explosions are greatly reduced. The project will also have a limited, but positive impact on local employment through the recruitment of staff for day-to-day operation of the landfill facilities.

 

Project documentation

Cabo Leones Wind Energy

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM); Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)

Location: Chile

The Cabo Leones Wind Farm in Chile was developed on a semi-desert, sparsely vegetated, coastal pasture and shrub land, where neither facilities nor crops existed previously. The project generates renewable energy using wind power technology, increasing the percentage of renewably sourced power in the Chilean grid, and helping the power sector move towards renewable technologies.

 

Displacing fossil fuel consumption with wind power energy generation results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that are real, measurable and give long-term benefits to the mitigation of climate change. The project is contributing to Chile’s sustainable development by using wind energy to generate electricity, while mitigating the fossil fuel-fired power plants. The government concluded that the project contributes to sustainable development and approved the Environmental Impact Assessment. The project’s monitoring report also stated that local employment was created during the project construction and operation period, which resulted in the creation of further indirect jobs in the professional services industry as well as auxiliary and assistance services such as transport, hotel management and food supply. The project developer has stated that the project improved local income levels and living standards, as well as reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

 

Project documentation
2023 Portfolio

Distribution of ONIL Cookstoves

Standard: CDM, Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)

Location: Guatemala

In Guatemala, many households use firewood for cooking. These fires cause respiratory problems and burns, and because they are inefficient, the high demand for wood to supply them contributes to deforestation rates. Deforestation is environmentally damaging because trees remove and store carbon emissions from the atmosphere.  

 

This project provides households with a fuel-efficient ONIL (concrete) stove that reduces the amount of firewood required. Every ONIL stove is estimated to save around 4 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

 

Project documentation

Bukit Tagar Sanitary Landfill gas

Standard: CDM

Location: Malaysia

Landfill gas, which consists of mainly methane, is generated due to the anaerobic degradation of solid waste in Bukit Tagar sanitary landfill. Before the project was developed, this landfill gas was passively vented from the landfill to the atmosphere. The project involves the flaring of excess gas that would otherwise be directly emitted to the atmosphere. The project developer intends for renewable power to be generated from the landfill gas to replace the existing power supply from grid that is mainly fossil fuel based.

 

Project documentation

Canhanduba Landfill Project

Standard: CDM

Location: Brazil

The project generates carbon credits through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The landfill gas generated at the Canhanduba landfill is collected and converted from mainly methane into carbon dioxide through flaring. The remaining gas is used as gaseous fuel for electricity generation within the project infrastructure. Without the project, the methane would otherwise be directly emitted into the atmosphere and the electricity generated would have been sourced from Brazil’s predominantly fossil fuel powered electricity grid.
Project documentation
2022 Portfolio

Titas Gas

Standard: CDM

Location: Bangladesh

Construction began on the Titas gas distribution system in the mid-1960s and over the years the system has not been adequately maintained. As a result, a significant percentage of the natural gas throughput (predominately methane (CH4)) leaks from components in the system and is released into the atmosphere. The Titan Gas project will lead to reductions of methane, a greenhouse gas (GHG).

 

Implementation of this project is expected to reduce emissions by an estimated more than 4 million tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) GHG per year, generating around 40 million tCO2e Certified Emission Reductions (CER) over 10 years.

 

Project documentation

Oaxaca II Wind Energy Project

Standard: CDM

Location: Mexico

The Oaxaca IV Wind Energy Project is a wind farm located in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Its main purpose is to generate electricity through wind power, which is a renewable energy source that does not emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. By generating electricity from wind, the Oaxaca IV Wind Energy Project helps to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Additionally, the project provides a source of clean energy for the region, promoting sustainable economic development and reducing carbon emissions. 
Project documentation

Green power for South Africa

Standard: CDM

Location: South Africa

The Green Power for South Africa carbon project is a sustainable energy initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the use of wind and solar renewable energy sources in South Africa. Currently, only a few, very small renewable energy projects exist in South Africa due to a number of critical barriers.  The project is also designed to support South Africa's transition to a low-carbon economy, improve energy security, and create economic opportunities in the renewable energy sector.


South Africa is experiencing growth that is outstripping its energy supplies, to avoid the major power cuts experienced in the past. In addition, some South African households are not connected to the electricity supply grid and are living in so-called ‘energy poverty’. To achieve its objectives, the project employs various approaches, including capacity building, and financial support for renewable energy projects. Furthermore, the project will create much needed local job opportunities, and will simultaneously attract direct foreign investments into the country, thereby facilitating the development of new technology and skills transfers.

Project documentation

Fresh Breeze Afforestation

Standard: Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)

Location: Mexico

The Fresh Breeze afforestation project creates plantations to obtain high-value, long-lived timber products and to sequester large amounts of carbon dioxide on land that is adjacent to cattle farming.  The overall objective of the project activity is to contribute to mitigate climate change while meeting the growing demand for quality wood products from well managed plantation forests.
Project documentation

Caixa Econômica Federal Solid Waste Management and Carbon Finance Project

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Location: Brazil

The Brasil Caixa Econômica Federal Solid Waste Management and Carbon Finance Project is an initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improved solid waste management practices. The project focuses on supporting the development of sustainable waste management systems in Brazil by promoting the use of cleaner technologies. This happens by the collection of landfill gas (biogas) and its use to generate electricity, or  to supply to consumers through a natural gas distribution network.


The project is also designed to support the Brazilian government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing the country’s use of other fossil fuels, and contribute to capacity building and job creation, as well as reduce air pollution for the local populations.

 

Project documentation

Jilin Taonan Xinli 49.5MW Wind Power Phase I and II

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Location: Jilin Province, China

The Jilin Taonan Xinli Wind Project is located in Xinli Village in Jilin Province in the North East of China. The project’s 33 wind turbines harness strong prevailing  winds to generate clean, renewable electricity.  Traditionally, electricity in China’s Jilin Province has been dominated by thermal power use.
Project documentation
Project documentation

Bundled Solar Photovoltaic Project by ACME

Standard: Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)

Location: Indian states of Telangana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

In India, many households and businesses use electricity from a grid that is largely  powered by carbon intensive coal. The proposed project activity is a step towards supporting the implementation and installation of grid connected renewable solar energy power plants in India. The implementation of project activity ensures energy security, diversification of the grid generation mix and sustainable growth of the electricity generation sector in India.

 

Project documentation
2021 Portfolio

Zhaoyuan Zhangxing Wind Project, China 

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Location: Zhaoyuan, Shandong Province, China

The  Zhaoyuan Zhangxing Wind Project reduces carbon in the atmosphere and at the same time improves local air quality. 

 

Traditionally, electricity in China’s Shandong Province has been supplied by fossil fuel-fired power plants, mainly relying on shale oil and coal. However, with its expanding economy and population, the energy demand is increasing. Meeting this with traditional methods would release high levels of carbon dioxide and other harmful air pollutants, including sulphates and nitrates, into the atmosphere. These pollutants pose a high risk to the health of local communities.

 

Project documentation

Orb Solar, India

Standard: Gold Standard

Location: India

The project reduces carbon emissions and helps provide reliable and cost-effective off-grid electricity for families and business.

 

The Orb Energy Solar project in India has distributed 60,000 solar units to rural and semi-urban areas of India to provide heating and lighting. By displacing the use of kerosene, the project is estimated to cut carbon emissions by 55,000 tonnes of CO2e per year.  In addition, household electricity bills have been reduced by more than 50%.

 

Project documentation

Bangladesh leak detection and repair

Standard: CDM

Location: Bangladesh

Some parts of the TITAS gas network are more than 50 years old with possibility of substantial leakage through the system. A systematic survey to detect leaks and repair of faulty joints is being undertaken to achieve the twin goals of reducing wastage of valuable gas and methane emission to the atmosphere which is twenty-five times more potent a greenhouse gas compared with carbon dioxide.

 

Implementation of this project is expected to reduce emissions by more than 4 million tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) GHG per year, generating around 40 million tCO2e Certified Emission Reductions (CER) over the next 10 years.

 

Project documentation

REDD project in Brazil nut concessions in Madre de Dios

Standard: VCS

Location: Peru

In the Peruvian Amazon,  this community partnership project is enhancing the livelihood strategies of Brazil nut producers and provide incentives to maintain the forest on which they depend.

 

The project aims to reduce emissions that deforestation could produce within the project areas, and implement a socio-environmental management plan that will also contribute to the economic development of the Brazil nut concessionaires.

 

Project documentation

Korat Waste to Energy

Standard: CDM

Location: Thailand

The Korat Waste to Energy Project is an anaerobic digestion project  treating waste water into clean thermal energy. The Korat Waste to Energy project was expanded to treat solid waste and excess biogas was used to generate electricity.  and displace grid fed electricity.

 

Project documentation

Fertinal Nitrous Oxide Abatement Project

Standard: CDM

Location: Mexico

Mexican agriculture is a significant source of greenhouse gases, mainly cause through nitrogen fertilisation. The purpose of the project is to reduce the current emissions of nitrous oxide  from the production of nitric acid.

 

The project works by deploying a new environmentally clean technology to Mexico which is not even common industrial practise yet in developed countries to decompose and reduce nitrous oxide.

 

Project documentation

El Arrayan Wind Farm

Standard: CDM

Location: Chile

The 115MW El Arrayán wind power plant is one of the largest wind energy facilities in Chile. Located about 400km north of Santiago in the coastal zone of Ovalle, the project provides  enough clean and renewable energy to serve up to 200,000 local homes each year.

 

Project documentation

San Pedro Wind Farm

Standard: CDM

Location: Chile

San Pedro Wind Farm is a wind farm in the heights of Chiloé Island in Chile. The wind farm was built to produce 252 MW of clean renewable energy. The local community of San Pedro benefited initially by the improvement of roads and the school infrastructure that were part of the project.

 

Project documentation

Switching of fuel from coal to palm oil mill biomass waste residues

Standard: CDM

Location: Costa Rica

The project funds the installation of a biomass fuelled boiler at a soy bean mill to supply steam for internal production processes, displacing a coal-fired boiler. Coal will be replaced by palm kernel shells, empty fruit bunches and other type of renewable biomass available in the area, saving coal consumption and consequently reducing carbon emissions.

 

Project documentation