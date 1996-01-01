Our past portfolio

The CTL Landfill Gas Project collects and flares the methane to supply a customer through a dedicated pipeline, reducing uncontrolled release to the atmosphere. Burning methane in flares and/or group generators results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This is also achieved by supplying customers with the landfill gas through a dedicated pipeline.

The project activity is designed to improve the local environmental condition and create new jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, landscaping, plumbing, monitoring and security. The project developer, EcoUrbis, claims to be carrying out the “Programa de Educação Ambiental” to educate children, teachers and local communities about issues related to municipal solid waste, from waste generation to final disposal. EcoUrbis also plans to integrate employees, social entities and institutions located in São Paulo through work prevention and security, general occupational health and technology and “know how” evolution initiatives.