Our past portfolio

Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
Location: Sao Paolo, Brazil
The CTL Landfill Gas Project collects and flares the methane to supply a customer through a dedicated pipeline, reducing uncontrolled release to the atmosphere. Burning methane in flares and/or group generators results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This is also achieved by supplying customers with the landfill gas through a dedicated pipeline.
The project activity is designed to improve the local environmental condition and create new jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, landscaping, plumbing, monitoring and security. The project developer, EcoUrbis, claims to be carrying out the “Programa de Educação Ambiental” to educate children, teachers and local communities about issues related to municipal solid waste, from waste generation to final disposal. EcoUrbis also plans to integrate employees, social entities and institutions located in São Paulo through work prevention and security, general occupational health and technology and “know how” evolution initiatives.
Location: Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project collects methane and flares it to generate electricity for the local grid, reducing reliance on the more carbon intensive average grid electricity. The project will collect and flare landfill gas (LFG), thereby reducing uncontrolled release of methane, and generate electricity from LFG, reducing CO2 emissions associated to the use of grid electricity.
Contaminated leachate and surface run-off from existing dumpsites are affecting ground and surface water quality. The uncontrolled release of landfill gas (LFG) is similarly impacting the environment and leading to risks of explosions in uncontrolled open dumpsites. With the operation of the NovaGerar Landfills (NGLF), leachate runoff into local water sources and the potential for explosions are greatly reduced. The project will also have a limited, but positive impact on local employment through the recruitment of staff for day-to-day operation of the landfill facilities.
Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM); Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)
Location: Chile
The Cabo Leones Wind Farm in Chile was developed on a semi-desert, sparsely vegetated, coastal pasture and shrub land, where neither facilities nor crops existed previously. The project generates renewable energy using wind power technology, increasing the percentage of renewably sourced power in the Chilean grid, and helping the power sector move towards renewable technologies.
Displacing fossil fuel consumption with wind power energy generation results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that are real, measurable and give long-term benefits to the mitigation of climate change. The project is contributing to Chile’s sustainable development by using wind energy to generate electricity, while mitigating the fossil fuel-fired power plants. The government concluded that the project contributes to sustainable development and approved the Environmental Impact Assessment. The project’s monitoring report also stated that local employment was created during the project construction and operation period, which resulted in the creation of further indirect jobs in the professional services industry as well as auxiliary and assistance services such as transport, hotel management and food supply. The project developer has stated that the project improved local income levels and living standards, as well as reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
Standard: CDM, Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)
Location: Guatemala
In Guatemala, many households use firewood for cooking. These fires cause respiratory problems and burns, and because they are inefficient, the high demand for wood to supply them contributes to deforestation rates. Deforestation is environmentally damaging because trees remove and store carbon emissions from the atmosphere.
This project provides households with a fuel-efficient ONIL (concrete) stove that reduces the amount of firewood required. Every ONIL stove is estimated to save around 4 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
Location: Brazil
The objective of the project is to capture and to flare/combustion the landfill gas produced in a new landfill in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The project activity is designed to result in greenhouse gas emissions reduction from limiting unnecessary flaring methane and though supplying the captured methane to a nearby energy producer. In the next Phase of the project, it is planned for the combustion of the landfill gas to provide clean electricity for the local community and the landfill facilities, reducing reliance on the fossil fuel fed national grid.
Standard: CDM
Location: Malaysia
Landfill gas, which consists of mainly methane, is generated due to the anaerobic degradation of solid waste in Bukit Tagar sanitary landfill. Before the project was developed, this landfill gas was passively vented from the landfill to the atmosphere. The project involves the flaring of excess gas that would otherwise be directly emitted to the atmosphere. The project developer intends for renewable power to be generated from the landfill gas to replace the existing power supply from grid that is mainly fossil fuel based.
Standard: CDM
Location: Brazil
Location: Bangladesh
Construction began on the Titas gas distribution system in the mid-1960s and over the years the system has not been adequately maintained. As a result, a significant percentage of the natural gas throughput (predominately methane (CH4)) leaks from components in the system and is released into the atmosphere. The Titan Gas project will lead to reductions of methane, a greenhouse gas (GHG).
Implementation of this project is expected to reduce emissions by an estimated more than 4 million tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) GHG per year, generating around 40 million tCO2e Certified Emission Reductions (CER) over 10 years.
Standard: CDM
Location: Brazil
The objective of the CTR Candeias Landfill Gas Project is to capture and burn the landfill gas (LFG)1 generated by the decay of organic waste from the CTR Candeias Sanitary landfill located in the municipality of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in the Recife Metropolitan Area. The project also intends to generate electricity from the combustion of LFG and sale it to the national electricity grid and thus reduce CO2 emissions by displacing electricity generated from fossil fuels.
The major landfill gas contents are methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2)
Standard: CDM
Location: Mexico
Location: South Africa
The Green Power for South Africa carbon project is a sustainable energy initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the use of wind and solar renewable energy sources in South Africa. Currently, only a few, very small renewable energy projects exist in South Africa due to a number of critical barriers. The project is also designed to support South Africa's transition to a low-carbon economy, improve energy security, and create economic opportunities in the renewable energy sector.
South Africa is experiencing growth that is outstripping its energy supplies, to avoid the major power cuts experienced in the past. In addition, some South African households are not connected to the electricity supply grid and are living in so-called ‘energy poverty’. To achieve its objectives, the project employs various approaches, including capacity building, and financial support for renewable energy projects. Furthermore, the project will create much needed local job opportunities, and will simultaneously attract direct foreign investments into the country, thereby facilitating the development of new technology and skills transfers.
Standard: Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)
Location: Mexico
Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
Location: Brazil
The Brasil Caixa Econômica Federal Solid Waste Management and Carbon Finance Project is an initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improved solid waste management practices. The project focuses on supporting the development of sustainable waste management systems in Brazil by promoting the use of cleaner technologies. This happens by the collection of landfill gas (biogas) and its use to generate electricity, or to supply to consumers through a natural gas distribution network.
The project is also designed to support the Brazilian government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing the country’s use of other fossil fuels, and contribute to capacity building and job creation, as well as reduce air pollution for the local populations.
Standard: Clean Development Mechanism (CDM); Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)
Location: Guatemala
Location: Brazil
The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project will collect and flare landfill gas (LFG), thereby reducing uncontrolled release of methane, and generate electricity from LFG, reducing CO2 emissions associated to the use of grid electricity.
Location: Jilin Province, China
Standard: Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)
Location: Indian states of Telangana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
In India, many households and businesses use electricity from a grid that is largely powered by carbon intensive coal. The proposed project activity is a step towards supporting the implementation and installation of grid connected renewable solar energy power plants in India. The implementation of project activity ensures energy security, diversification of the grid generation mix and sustainable growth of the electricity generation sector in India.
Standard: CDM; Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)
Location: Guatemala
Location: Zhaoyuan, Shandong Province, China
The Zhaoyuan Zhangxing Wind Project reduces carbon in the atmosphere and at the same time improves local air quality.
Traditionally, electricity in China’s Shandong Province has been supplied by fossil fuel-fired power plants, mainly relying on shale oil and coal. However, with its expanding economy and population, the energy demand is increasing. Meeting this with traditional methods would release high levels of carbon dioxide and other harmful air pollutants, including sulphates and nitrates, into the atmosphere. These pollutants pose a high risk to the health of local communities.
Standard: Gold Standard
Location: India
The project reduces carbon emissions and helps provide reliable and cost-effective off-grid electricity for families and business.
The Orb Energy Solar project in India has distributed 60,000 solar units to rural and semi-urban areas of India to provide heating and lighting. By displacing the use of kerosene, the project is estimated to cut carbon emissions by 55,000 tonnes of CO2e per year. In addition, household electricity bills have been reduced by more than 50%.
Standard: CDM
Location: Bangladesh
Some parts of the TITAS gas network are more than 50 years old with possibility of substantial leakage through the system. A systematic survey to detect leaks and repair of faulty joints is being undertaken to achieve the twin goals of reducing wastage of valuable gas and methane emission to the atmosphere which is twenty-five times more potent a greenhouse gas compared with carbon dioxide.
Implementation of this project is expected to reduce emissions by more than 4 million tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) GHG per year, generating around 40 million tCO2e Certified Emission Reductions (CER) over the next 10 years.
Standard: VCS
Location: Peru
In the Peruvian Amazon, this community partnership project is enhancing the livelihood strategies of Brazil nut producers and provide incentives to maintain the forest on which they depend.
The project aims to reduce emissions that deforestation could produce within the project areas, and implement a socio-environmental management plan that will also contribute to the economic development of the Brazil nut concessionaires.
Standard: CDM
Location: Thailand
The Korat Waste to Energy Project is an anaerobic digestion project treating waste water into clean thermal energy. The Korat Waste to Energy project was expanded to treat solid waste and excess biogas was used to generate electricity. and displace grid fed electricity.
Standard: CDM
Location: Mexico
Mexican agriculture is a significant source of greenhouse gases, mainly cause through nitrogen fertilisation. The purpose of the project is to reduce the current emissions of nitrous oxide from the production of nitric acid.
The project works by deploying a new environmentally clean technology to Mexico which is not even common industrial practise yet in developed countries to decompose and reduce nitrous oxide.
Standard: CDM
Location: Chile
The 115MW El Arrayán wind power plant is one of the largest wind energy facilities in Chile. Located about 400km north of Santiago in the coastal zone of Ovalle, the project provides enough clean and renewable energy to serve up to 200,000 local homes each year.
Standard: CDM
Location: Chile
San Pedro Wind Farm is a wind farm in the heights of Chiloé Island in Chile. The wind farm was built to produce 252 MW of clean renewable energy. The local community of San Pedro benefited initially by the improvement of roads and the school infrastructure that were part of the project.
Standard: CDM
Location: Brazil
The objective of the project is to capture and to flare/combustion the landfill gas produced in a new landfill in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The project activity will result in greenhouse gas emissions reduction from limiting unnecessary flaring methane and though supplying the captured methane to a nearby energy producer. This process then provides clean electricity for the local community and the landfill facilities, reducing reliance on the fossil fuel fed national grid.
Standard: CDM
Location: Costa Rica
The project funds the installation of a biomass fuelled boiler at a soy bean mill to supply steam for internal production processes, displacing a coal-fired boiler. Coal will be replaced by palm kernel shells, empty fruit bunches and other type of renewable biomass available in the area, saving coal consumption and consequently reducing carbon emissions.