Air bp announces NetJets Europe first to purchase its ISCC PLUS certified sustainable aviation fuel

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, announces its first sale of ISCC PLUS certified
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)* in Spain, one of the largest global aviation markets. Air bp’s key business aviation customer, NetJets Europe became the first to purchase the fuel starting from the beginning of July.
The SAF is supplied locally from bp’s Castellon refinery and available across the Air bp network in Spain. Waste based sustainable feedstocks is procured by the refinery and co-processed (together with fossil fuel), producing synthetic low carbon fuel. SAF can then be certified using International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS procedures. Co-processing is a key step in replacing fossil fuel with renewable feedstock within refineries and helping to advance the decarbonization of transport including aviation. The ISCC PLUS certified SAF has an attributed saving of around 80% carbon emissions over its lifecycle compared with conventional jet fuel it replaces. This is the first time that Air bp has sold SAF using the ISCC PLUScertified method.
Christian Luwisch, NetJets Europe, Executive Director, said:
Martin Thomsen, CEO, Air bp, said:
Air bp was involved in fuelling the first SAF flight by an airline in February 2008 and since then has been enabling ground-breaking test flights and investing in sustainable alternative fuels. To date Air bp has supplied sustainable aviation fuel to over 20 airports.
* International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified sustainable aviation fuel results from
co-processed renewable oil used for replacement of fossil fuel, under a mass balance basis. Further details on the ISCC can be found at www.iscc-system.org
About Air bp:
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.
Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
For more information, go to www.airbp.com
