Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

In this video, 6 employees from across the world who attended the launch of the ambition in 2020, share their thoughts on our achievements so far and why they are excited to reimagine energy

Working at bp

Find out more about our culture, how you can progress your career and learn about bp's total rewards package

Diversity, equity & inclusion

 

For a diverse workforce to really thrive, we need inclusion, having a culture where everyone is valued and plays their part in building the success of our business.

Learning and development

 

Our commitment to building a stronger, safer, reliable and more sustainable energy future goes hand in hand with our commitment to the people who will make it possible.

Rewards and benefits

 

With ongoing learning and development, your reward goes far beyond the financial.

Our stories

In their own words: learn more about our people, their values, and the way we work
Life@bp podcasts

At bp, we’re on an exciting, challenging and transformative journey to net zero

As we head there, we’ll be talking to the people who are making it possible and reimagining energy forever. Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond.

Job opportunities at bp

