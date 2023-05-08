Rewards and benefits

bp’s total reward package includes your direct pay (base pay, bonus and share options), your experience at bp (inclusive culture and supportive workplace) and a range of core and flexible benefits.

Your base pay reflects your role and expertise and is reviewed against your peers within and outside bp.

Your annual bonus rewards you for bp’s collective success in line with our bp values and expectations. Depending on your job level and where in the world you work, your additional benefits package could also include: