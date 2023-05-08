Rewards and benefits

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
bp’s total reward package includes your direct pay (base pay, bonus and share options), your experience at bp (inclusive culture and supportive workplace) and a range of core and flexible benefits.
Your base pay reflects your role and expertise and is reviewed against your peers within and outside bp.
Your annual bonus rewards you for bp’s collective success in line with our bp values and expectations. Depending on your job level and where in the world you work, your additional benefits package could also include:
The size, global scale and diversity of our business mean there are fantastic opportunities. If you show genuine desire, skill and initiative, we’d be delighted to help you develop your career.
bp recognizes that there is no one standard flexible working policy that will suit every individual. As a result, we have developed a comprehensive range of agile working options based on some core principles which vary across each of the countries in which we operate. We are open to discussing these with you once you have reached the face to face interview stage of the recruitment process, and these discussions will be very much role dependent.
