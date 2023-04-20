Site traffic information and cookies

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at bp

This is where you belong

We do our best work when we can be our truest, best selves. Ours is a business that recognizes each employee's uniqueness and offers different opportunities and support to reach an equality for all. We’re driven by a responsibility to do things differently and to foster a fairer workplace. Not just because it’s better for our business, but because it’s the right thing to do. That’s what diversity, equity and inclusion means to us. But how does it impact you? 
Diverse group of people sitting on a wall

A network of inclusivity  

 

Across our network, we’ve built some amazing business resource groups (BRGs) with representation in various countries across the globe. These are aimed at creating better engagement and making sure that our people feel seen, connected and supported – all while empowering you to feel a part of our inclusive world.

bp Black Collective
bp Black Collective logo
Representation matters and we are far greater when we support our Black and African American colleagues to thrive and feel like they belong. This is more than continuing the conversation, this takes strategy as well as action. So, we’re focussing on professional development, finding ways that empower our Black colleagues to develop and advance their careers to the fullest, and making meaningful improvements to our recruiting process so that it’s fair and inclusive. This is progress together.
bp Accessibility
bp accessibility logo
Our Accessibility resource group helps us break down the barriers associated with visible and invisible disabilities, mental wellbeing and neurodiversity. Implementing better workplace guidelines and providing inclusive support is what we work on in this group to reinvent accessibility at bp as we know it.
bp Inclusia
bp Inclusia logo
When all voices are represented, that’s when we can truly thrive as a company. We come together with our internal and external strategic partners to inspire the development and advancement of our Asian colleagues, as well as engage with new Asian talent beyond bp. This is how we keep improving the representation, inclusion, retention and advancement of Asian employees and empower them to be part of bp’s success.
bp Energia
bp Energia logo
We’re proud to be nationally recognized as a Latin-focused group that supports the US Minority Ambition and bp’s Latin America growth plan. But our ambitions carry on for all the Latin talent within bp and beyond. Our mission is to empower our Latin colleagues to develop and advance their careers to the fullest, and for the many Latin individuals outside of bp to know that here, they can shape a career as part of a diverse community that will value who they are.
bp Global Reach
bp Global Reach logo
Global Reach gives us the resources to enhance cultural fluency across our business. It impacts our teams, developing their awareness of how diversity, equity and inclusion positively support our growth. It’s critical for our leaders and line managers in pushing our cultural ambitions into the future. And it empowers our customers to promote change. 
bp Indigenous
bp Indigenous logo
We empower people to bring their full selves to work and reach their potential. To make sure all our Indigenous colleagues are heard, supported and included, we’re building our community and weaving our voice into the fabric of bp. This means celebrating our Indigenous culture, values and traditions in a safe space where your ideas and feelings are heard.
bp New Hires
bp New Hires logo
We understand that starting a new journey at bp can be as daunting as it is exciting. That’s why our network isn’t just for recent grads – we’re inclusive of all employees, regardless of seniority or experience elsewhere with bp. Whatever your goals are, you’ll be supported to learn and navigate the path ahead.
bp Pride
bp Pride logo
We’re at a crucial time in our history. The day we disappear will be the day that discrimination and inequality have gone. That’s our mission – to not be needed at all, for pride to run through our DNA. We’re proud to be a business where everyone can be themselves regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, As bp’s LGBT+ BRG we help drive an inclusive work environment for all through education, exposure, communication, engagement, social activism, leader support, enablement and colleague ambassadors. 
bp Women’s International Network (WIN)
bp WIN logo
Our WIN group is powered by strong colleagues who want better for our business. Our resource group is represented in countries throughout the world. Everyone involved is here to influence, educate and inspire. We act to make sure inclusion and gender equity exist in the workplace. Because inclusivity breeds productivity. 
bp Working Families
bp Working Families logo
We’ll succeed at bp by being a place where parents and carers thrive. This group comes together to build awareness of carer needs, influence progressive family policies, design events that inspire balance, support others, create a more inclusive environment and more.
bp Positively Ethnic Network (PEN)
bp PEN logo
Our PEN resource group works with our business to deliver on our framework for action to support full inclusion across bp. That means improving the representation, inclusion, retention and advancement of our ethnic minority workforce. It means advocating for transparency around diversity data. It means enabling the development of our communities. And it means putting our people first. 
bp Veterans
bp Veterans logo
It’s not easy going from serving your country to supporting your community. But our Veterans resource group makes things a little easier. This group provides a community and voice for veteran, Guard and Reserve employees. This is an active network, enthusiastic to create lasting positive change and raising bp’s profile as an employer of choice for this audience. This is how we progress. 
bp Wisdom and Experience
bp Wisdom and Experience logo
With experience comes a wealth of knowledge and skills that bp rely on to succeed. But no matter where you are in your life or career, we can still face new challenges. Our mission is to raise the value of multi-generations in the workforce. We’re creating opportunities to share our talent and experience, and through conversation and action, we’re addressing and overcoming late-career challenges.
bp Social Mobility
bp Social Mobility logo
Our social mobility resource group aims to make bp more competitive and an even better place to work by improving the representation, inclusion, retention and advancement of employees from socially mobile backgrounds. The network connects both allies and advocates, as they aspire to make bp a place for all to thrive, regardless of background. 

Mark Crawford

Leaning in and leading the change

One of our core aims is to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across our workforce, our customers and our supply chain.

 

To mark the publication of our second DE&I report, we caught up with Mark Crawford, senior vice president (SVP) of global DE&I to talk about bp’s commitment to creating equity and why now is the time to lean in and lead the change. 

Find out more

Global framework for action

 

Diversity, equity and inclusion isn’t just a box-ticking exercise for us. We take it seriously. And our global framework for action helps us stay on track and progress in a positive way. Built around three pillars, our framework guides us in advancing and integrating diversity, equity and inclusion across our global business – creating equal opportunities for people, both inside and outside of bp. Our progress relies on our transparency, accountability and talent empowerment. Find out what this means for you – and us. 

Our aims as a company 

 

We’re always evolving. That’s how we continue to succeed as a company and progress as a team. Increasing diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers is a core part of our company's strategy. As is advancing human rights and education, building sustainable livelihoods and enhancing the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities. Through better representation, a strong culture and positive partnering, we can achieve our aims together.  

Learn more about our aims
Diversity, equity and inclusion report 2021 pdf / 12.6 MB

A focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

Explore how we’re promoting equal opportunities at bp

Diverse bp workforce having a meeting

Gender

Better representation means better ideas. That’s why we promote equity for all genders across our business. Find out how we strike the right balance
Ethnically diverse team having a discussion

Ethnicity

What matters to us is your ambition, determination, expertise and passion – bp will be a place of opportunity regardless of ethnic identity. Explore our priorities
Woman in a wheelchair working at a desk

Disability

We’re working with our colleagues to understand how the work environment interacts with physical, mental, intellectual and sensory diversity. Discover our stance on disability in the workplace
PRIDE event at Sunbury

LGBT+

Everyone is welcome to be their true selves at bp. We’re proud to foster an environment where everyone can feel safe and comfortable about who they are – regardless of how they identify. Find out how we uplift our LGBT+ people
Man talking on phone with laptop on his lap

Flexible working

We know that there’s much more to life than work. That’s why we take a flexible approach. It benefits you and us. See how a bit of balance makes all the difference

Join our diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace  

 

Explore opportunities that put your development, progression and experiences first – no matter who you are

Search and apply now

