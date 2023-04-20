This is where you belong
One of our core aims is to promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across our workforce, our customers and our supply chain.
To mark the publication of our second DE&I report, we caught up with Mark Crawford, senior vice president (SVP) of global DE&I to talk about bp’s commitment to creating equity and why now is the time to lean in and lead the change.
Diversity, equity and inclusion isn’t just a box-ticking exercise for us. We take it seriously. And our global framework for action helps us stay on track and progress in a positive way. Built around three pillars, our framework guides us in advancing and integrating diversity, equity and inclusion across our global business – creating equal opportunities for people, both inside and outside of bp. Our progress relies on our transparency, accountability and talent empowerment. Find out what this means for you – and us.
We’re always evolving. That’s how we continue to succeed as a company and progress as a team. Increasing diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers is a core part of our company's strategy. As is advancing human rights and education, building sustainable livelihoods and enhancing the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities. Through better representation, a strong culture and positive partnering, we can achieve our aims together.
Our CEO Bernard Looney wrote to all staff amid the anguish and pain of events in the United States. Here is what he shared with our team
Employees from around the world shared their stories of challenging the status quo as part of an Instagram Live to mark International Women’s Day
Three colleagues impacted by diagnosis such as dyslexia, Asperger’s and Autism Spectrum Disorder have made it their purpose to make workplaces and the world more inclusive of neurodiversity