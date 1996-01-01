Site traffic information and cookies

We’re proud to be a business where everyone can be themselves, regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity. We want to be a great place to work for everyone including our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBT+) employees

At bp, we promote an environment where you can bring your whole self to work.

 

This supports all our people so that they can deliver at their best and progress based on their full potential. bp Pride, our employee led pride community, has developed two core programmes to help drive an inclusive work environment for all:

 

Safe Space is designed for all bp employees regardless of your race, gender, age, religion or sexuality. It aims to foster an inclusive environment and create a safe working space for all people. You’ll learn about some of the challenges LGBT+ staff may face at work, while the presenters will share their personal experiences and lead exercises that show you how to see the world from other perspectives. It will help you recognize how you can create change.

Allies is all about creating a supportive working culture across bp, where allies proactively self-identify and build an environment where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. Reciprocal mentoring is part of that, and means that senior and less experienced people can learn something from each other and gain valuable insight into someone else’s perspective. 
We’re known for our progressive action in facilitating inter-energy awareness and cross-industry networks on LGBT+ issues.

 

As such, we’re one of the highest-ranking energy companies in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. We’re proud to be one of the founding corporate members of Trans in the City too.


bp Pride works with an established network of external partnerships, which support our commitment to LGBT+ employees, including:

  • Stonewall Global Champion
  • Stonewall Diversity Champion in the UK
  • Out and Equal Workplace Advocates in the US
  • INvolve
  • OUTstanding
  • Pinkdot
  • Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Accolades:

  • #46 in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers for 2022.
  • Stonewall Gold employer status for 2022.
  • bp has received a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for five-consecutive years from 2018-2022.
  • One of Stonewall's Top 13 Global Employers for 2018. 
  • bp America, Inc, earns Best Place to Work for LGBT+ Equality from Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
  • Efforts by individuals have been noticed as well. We’re proud that our very own employees have been honoured as nominees and award winners by LGBT+ awards, OUTstanding awards, INvolve, Pride Power list and Rainbow Honours.

Hear from our people...

bp Pride month 2022

We are standing together for a kinder, more inclusive world

Life@bp podcast — My acceptance moment (Where I felt safe being Trans and non-binary)

Leaving hate in the dust at Silverstone 2022

Flashback to Pride month 2021

bp PRIDE month 2021

Transgender Awareness Week 2020

Jake Graf interviews Bernard Looney for transgender awareness week 2019

Pride without prejudice — Paul tells his story

Pride without prejudice

"So today I am reaffirming that we must actively support our LGBT+ community. Just like race and gender – we must put ourselves in another’s shoes. It’s about respect and supporting each other. It’s really that simple."

 

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

Pride month 2020 LinkedIn

Job opportunities at bp

