This supports all our people so that they can deliver at their best and progress based on their full potential. bp Pride, our employee led pride community, has developed two core programmes to help drive an inclusive work environment for all:
Safe Space is designed for all bp employees regardless of your race, gender, age, religion or sexuality. It aims to foster an inclusive environment and create a safe working space for all people. You’ll learn about some of the challenges LGBT+ staff may face at work, while the presenters will share their personal experiences and lead exercises that show you how to see the world from other perspectives. It will help you recognize how you can create change.
As such, we’re one of the highest-ranking energy companies in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. We’re proud to be one of the founding corporate members of Trans in the City too.
bp Pride works with an established network of external partnerships, which support our commitment to LGBT+ employees, including:
We are standing together for a kinder, more inclusive world
To mark Transgender Awareness Week this year, Kerry Dryburgh, executive vice president, people & culture, spoke to Bobbi Pickard, co-chair of bp Pride's transgender group, about the importance of inclusion
bp employee Neil McGuinness talks about living with a ‘shame hot potato’ and the consequences
bp has been listed in the Top Global Employers list by Stonewall - the largest LGBT+ rights organization in the UK and Europe - for the fourth year running and is one of only 17 companies to achieve this