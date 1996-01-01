At bp, we promote an environment where you can bring your whole self to work.

This supports all our people so that they can deliver at their best and progress based on their full potential. bp Pride, our employee led pride community, has developed two core programmes to help drive an inclusive work environment for all:

Safe Space is designed for all bp employees regardless of your race, gender, age, religion or sexuality. It aims to foster an inclusive environment and create a safe working space for all people. You’ll learn about some of the challenges LGBT+ staff may face at work, while the presenters will share their personal experiences and lead exercises that show you how to see the world from other perspectives. It will help you recognize how you can create change.