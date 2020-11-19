That conversation probably saved my life

Bobbi is incredibly active in the transgender awareness and education space. She is a Diversity Role Model and founder of transknowledge.co.uk and the award-winning transinthecity.co.uk. She was voted #1 in the 2019 Involve/Yahoo Finance LGBT+ Future Leaders List, was listed at #14 on the 2020 Pride Power List, was awarded the Rainbow Honours 2019 Diversity Champion Award and was listed as one of PWCs Stonewall 50 inspirational Role Models.
As Co-Chair of BP Pride’s Transgender Group she has been instrumental in changing BP’s level of awareness and education around Transgender globally.
At bp, diversity is more than just a word, it's a reality.
We are proud to be a business where everyone can be themselves regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity
We are building a diverse workforce by consciously attracting the best people to BP
Trans in the City is an open collaboration between global organisations, corporates and companies to further awareness of transgender and non-binary in business