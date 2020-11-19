Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. That conversation probably saved my life

That conversation probably saved my life

Published:
19 November 2020
To mark Transgender Awareness Week this year, Kerry Dryburgh, executive vice president, people & culture, spoke to Bobbi Pickard, co-chair of bp Pride's transgender group, about the importance of inclusion

 

Coming out at bp was a very pivotal moment for me because it was the time when I came out to absolutely everybody and it was the time that I was transitioning. So I was under huge, huge amounts of stress. But I came out to Simon Hodgkinson [bp information technology and services], not planned actually, and in literally two seconds of me coming out to him, he'd already told me that I wasn't going to be leaving bp. My career was completely safe and bp would completely support me. And that conversation absolutely saved my career. And it probably saved my life as well. And people always say bp is about its people and I think I've really experienced the absolute best of bp. Just phenomenal.Bobbi Pickard

 

Bobbi is incredibly active in the transgender awareness and education space. She is a Diversity Role Model and founder of transknowledge.co.uk and the award-winning transinthecity.co.uk. She was voted #1 in the 2019 Involve/Yahoo Finance LGBT+ Future Leaders List, was listed at #14 on the 2020 Pride Power List, was awarded the Rainbow Honours 2019 Diversity Champion Award and was listed as one of PWCs Stonewall 50 inspirational Role Models.

 

As Co-Chair of BP Pride’s Transgender Group she has been instrumental in changing BP’s level of awareness and education around Transgender globally.

 

It starts with respect

 

At bp, diversity is more than just a word, it's a reality.

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

LGBT+ at BP

We are proud to be a business where everyone can be themselves regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity

Diversity and inclusion at BP

We are building a diverse workforce by consciously attracting the best people to BP

Trans in the city

Trans in the City is an open collaboration between global organisations, corporates and companies to further awareness of transgender and non-binary in business